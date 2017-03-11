A modern home that will make your neighbors look twice

What is it about a house that catches your attention? Is it because of its enormous size? Or perhaps its colorful facade and elaborate design? Today, we are going to show you a house that has none of that but it will surely make you look twice. Its modest size, white facade, and simple design is definitely worth your second look. Let's check it out.
If true beauty doesn't shout, then this house whispers quiet elegance. Its modern concept is characterized by its minimalist design and white facade. It's the kind of house that makes you wish you live somewhere as chic and as stylish. Its simplicity is so intriguing that it makes you wonder how the inside looks like--especially when you get a sneak peak from the bright lime wall by the walkway.
Inside the living room, we see the culmination of the bright lime color we saw earlier. This time as a focal point of the interior design of this stylish space. The same color also bounces around in detailed items like the frames on the wall and the candle holders. The rest of the living room looks chic and minimalist.
On the other side of the house, the dining room and the kitchen go together making it functional and efficient. We also see the bright lime walls that makes the overall look of the house unified. The kitchen is separated by a white counter, which adds order and neatness. The wooden dining table looks cozy with the hanging lamps above it.
What's interesting about this bathroom is how it's all in white. But items like the rug, bin, and towels give it color. It's different from color we saw earlier. However, you can change it with just a few items from your linen closet.
The bedroom stands out with another color. This light purple wall is perfect for a girl's bedroom. It's cozy and chic at the same time.
As the white color of the house serves as a blank canvas, we see how the facade looks warm and inviting with mood lights. It looks modern but it has the traditional element of a family home.
