The perfect traditional home to raise a family in

Traditional can be anything relative to the past and in architecture or interior design it covers a lot of different styles. If you go for traditional Asian design, you often get inspiration from the minimalism of East Asia, the vibrant colors of the South, and a few gilded ornaments from around the continent. On the opposite side, there's the traditional European style. It's generally refined, rustic, and classic. Just imagine your period dramas, medieval to renaissance films coming to life through houses. But have you ever pictured you and your family coming home to one? Minus the elaborate details of the past, let's try to be more practical and modern about the European-style home of today. How does one look like? Read on to know more.
A pretty and proportional front greets you with its parallel roof structures, lovely windows which on the first floor have been adorned with barn window-like shutters, and a modest garden up front. The clay tiled lean-to roof partially shading the first floor exterior and the archway by the entrance also remind us of Mediterranean homes.
Check out the work on this tile roof as well as the wooden eaves on the higher roof. The architects also chose to inwardly project the top set of windows to add dimension to this front presentation.
Here's how having less means more—from the elements to the color. The small garden even has a few adornments to it that combine wood, steel, and stone. It's all French countryside chic in this house.
We mentioned earlier this Mediterranean arch and we're zooming closer at its lovely surface flaws that go well with the antique-inspired door and the window shutters. If ever you're exploring the Mediterranean style then take it from this entrance that also makes use of clay floor tiles.
The inside is minimalist with classy black and clay details. This hallway for example features a sloping high ceiling that accommodates an arched window steel frame with neon light hitting against it. The floor is also divided into wood and clay tiles. Meanwhile, the white-coated wooden doors match the whole ye olde French feels.
One area in particular blends Japanese and traditional French interior design. It's this room where the family can either use as a living, dining, entertainment, or even sleeping room! At first, a clean wood and white combo with the French details taken from the half-glass paneled door to the chandelier will meet you then you look on the side to find Japanese elements like the tatami, the sliding panel, and the lantern-styled light.
The kitchen is of course no less than tres chic with its white elements and subtle pale orange undertones. So you can tell how spacious it all looks with the color palette in spite of actually being a bit compact. Meanwhile, having a wide window such as this one by the counter is absolutely useful for food preparation. In other words, there's just a good sense of lightness in this area that helps you get in the mood to cook.
