A stunning two-storey home with a lot of space for the family

This Ideabook will take you to the a homey white home. The design of the house looks amazing, even your keenest family member would absolutely love it. If you are looking for a house that will impress your future in-laws or anyone you want to prove unto that you've sorted the whole adulating stuff, this is the house that you're looking for! Let's get started! Front of house The façade of the home already gives a welcoming and friendly atmosphere for the rest of the house. Architects designed using various materials such as wood, concrete, glass to build the house. The lot area of the house is the size of 120 square meters, the house has two floors.
The house was designed to have a parking lot adjacent to the house, for ease of convenience. It will help protect your baby, a.k.a. your car, from the forces of nature. This garage also makes car care easier. The entrance to the parking area has concrete boxes with bushes, which add accent and color to the house.
The back of the house is as impressive as the front. The remarkable thing is that one side of the house is a little wider. The backyard has fence for added security and therefore, a little more comfort when leaving your property. The second floor balcony has a sliding glass window to let the wind naturally cool your home.
The color scheme of the home is mainly white with a touch of gray and elements of brown wood work. In its entirety, the home looks simple and well designed. As simple as the home is, there is not a touch of “boring” everywhere. Home sweet home indeed!
Let's see the plan of the house as well. The center of the first floor is a wide, L-shaped room, which is divided into several sections, from the kitchen and dining room. This will help families spend more time in the same area, although doing different things. In addition, the architects designed the home with windows all around. These windows can significantly improve air circulation in the home. The ground floor has one bathroom and a garage attached to the house.
Let's see the plan of the second floor as well. The second floor consists of three bedrooms, with one of the rooms located above the garage. This particular room is available as a home office, bedroom or any room for guests. The second floor has one large bathroom.
