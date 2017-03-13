A tropical home perfect for the Philippine summer

The modernity of this tropical house is undeniable. The house has a wooden wall but has black steel porch which makes the house look more spacious. The upper floor has a balcony with similar elements as the ground floor porch, perfect for starting your day right with a whiff of fresh air in the morning. The home porch has a steel roof to provide shade but does not obscure the wooden spokes from the house. The side of the building houses the garage. The house is a painted a warm color of brown which blends all the pieces of this beautiful home together.

The patio interior is made of wood but doesn’t miss out on the functionality of steel frames. The steel is important in ensuring the sturdiness of this area of the house, especially because the patio is on the outside exposed to the elements of nature. The steel frames also provide some sort of shade, but still allows for the passage of wind inside the patio. Talk about #HomeGoals!

