A charming countryside home peppered with vintage elements

This architectural design is a mix of foreign and vintage elements, deployed with a blend of traditional architecture in the country to make the buildings are beautiful and interesting.
This house combines the flair of the colonial style home, which allows a daily stay-cation for the residents of this beautiful place.
The roofing consists of red tiling which complements light brown walls and white doors and windows. It also has a semi-circular window that gives the perfect touch of countryside living.
This striking fireplace acts as the centerpiece of the living room. It looks like a vintage fireplace embedded in a wall of orange brickwork.
The brick walls give a rustic feel to the home. Combined with the warm style of the vintage pieces, the living room area looks as attractive as it can get.
From this picture, you can see how the white cabinets complement the brick walls. Using white pieces is a key element often found in classic style. The details of the delicate furniture make everything come together in elegance.
Many people may think that using a wallpaper will make the house look old. While this may bear some truth, the use of proper lighting will make the wallpaper standout as a piece of design in the room.
