Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A charming countryside home peppered with vintage elements

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style house
Loading admin actions …

This architectural design is a mix of foreign and vintage elements, deployed with a blend of traditional architecture in the country to make the buildings are beautiful and interesting.

This house combines the flair of the colonial style home, which allows a daily stay-cation for the residents of this beautiful place.

Get ready to be inspired to decorate your home in a classic fashion!

Façade

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style house
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

The roofing consists of red tiling which complements light brown walls and white doors and windows. It also has a semi-circular window that gives the perfect touch of countryside living.

Fireplace

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Living room
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

This striking fireplace acts as the centerpiece of the living room. It looks like a vintage fireplace embedded in a wall of orange brickwork.

Vintage = Classic

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Kitchen Bricks
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

The brick walls give a rustic feel to the home. Combined with the warm style of the vintage pieces, the living room area looks as attractive as it can get.

White Elements

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Kitchen Bricks
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

From this picture, you can see how the white cabinets complement the brick walls. Using white pieces is a key element often found in classic style. The details of the delicate furniture make everything come together in elegance.

For more room-spiration, click here!

Wallpaper

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style windows & doors Wood
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

Many people may think that using a wallpaper will make the house look old. While this may bear some truth, the use of proper lighting will make the wallpaper standout as a piece of design in the room.

Feeling iffy about how to make your ideas work? Consult an expert!

This Home is Amazing, PERIOD.

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style house
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

When viewed from the front, we can

clearly see the beauty of the coming together of vintage and country elements. The stone walls provide a rustic, countryside feel that makes the beautiful garden look like it’s straight out of a fairy tale.

6 spectacular waterfront homes to inspire you

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks