15 expert ways to decorate your TV wall

How much time do we actually spend watching television? The answer: Too many. We love watching TV so much, Filipinos were the second most devoted TV watchers in the world (next to Thais) at one point, apparently spending almost 24 hours per week in front of the boob tube back in 2014. The numbers may have since changed, with the Internet overtaking every form of media, but, truth be told, we'd still love to sit down in front of the telly to catch up on our favorite shows or the news.

That said, it's only natural for us TV-lovers to place special attention to our entertainment corner. So, if you've always wanted to decorate that TV wall, here are 15 ways you can turn it into a space you can't keep your eyes on, even if the TV is turned off.