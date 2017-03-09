Your browser is out-of-date.

15 expert ways to decorate your TV wall

homify_PH
Tv Ünitesi, PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE Living roomTV stands & cabinets
How much time do we actually spend watching television? The answer: Too many. We love watching TV so much, Filipinos were the second most devoted TV watchers in the world (next to Thais) at one point, apparently spending almost 24 hours per week in front of the boob tube back in 2014. The numbers may have since changed, with the Internet overtaking every form of media, but, truth be told, we'd still love to sit down in front of the telly to catch up on our favorite shows or the news.

That said, it's only natural for us TV-lovers to place special attention to our entertainment corner. So, if you've always wanted to decorate that TV wall, here are 15 ways you can turn it into a space you can't keep your eyes on, even if the TV is turned off.

1. Scandinavian style

Tv Ünitesi, PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE Living roomTV stands & cabinets
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE

PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE

2. Natural vibe with wood and some plants

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A wall art!

Living Room Renovation, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Living room Glass Green luxury,color,tv
Orkun Indere Interiors

Living Room Renovation

Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors

4. Camouflage it with an all-black wall

Master bedroom Link It Solutions Ltd Modern style bedroom Lighting control,rako,sonos,RTI,switches,TV
Link It Solutions Ltd

Master bedroom

Link It Solutions Ltd
Link It Solutions Ltd
Link It Solutions Ltd

5. Be creative! Add some design element like a butterfly!

Salon Mobilyası, Füme Mobilya Füme Mobilya Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Füme Mobilya

Füme Mobilya
Füme Mobilya
Füme Mobilya

6. Cool, modern and minimal!

QUEM DISSE QUE A TEXTURA E OS TONS DA NATUREZA NÃO TÊM GLAMOUR?, ANTARTE ANTARTE Living roomTV stands & cabinets
ANTARTE

ANTARTE
ANTARTE
ANTARTE

7. All-white love!

Nieuwbouw, Alewaters & Zonen Alewaters & Zonen Multimedia roomFurniture Wood White
Alewaters & Zonen

Alewaters & Zonen
Alewaters &amp; Zonen
Alewaters & Zonen

8. Shades of grey is always sexy!

TV Ünitesi Modelleri, RayKonsept RayKonsept Living roomTV stands & cabinets
RayKonsept

RayKonsept
RayKonsept
RayKonsept

9. Bright and colorful and with a lot of room for storage!

Centro de entretenimiento Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Multimedia roomFurniture
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

10. Inspired by industrial style

TV Ünitesi Modelleri, RayKonsept RayKonsept Living roomTV stands & cabinets
RayKonsept

RayKonsept
RayKonsept
RayKonsept

11. Brick walls give it that New York-cool vibe

Cosmo Industrial TV Unit Industasia Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Industasia

Cosmo Industrial TV Unit

Industasia
Industasia
Industasia

12. Keep it symmetrical

Departamento Puerto Madero, MOBILFE MOBILFE Living room Wood Wood effect
MOBILFE

MOBILFE
MOBILFE
MOBILFE

13. The red wall gives it that Asian vibe

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. A graphic wall

TV UNIT MAPLE TREE Living room White
MAPLE TREE

TV UNIT

MAPLE TREE
MAPLE TREE
MAPLE TREE

15. Make it pretty with flowers!

TV room Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Media room
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

TV room

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
