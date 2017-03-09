Your browser is out-of-date.

Eco-living: A wooden home for the Filipino family

ieth inolino
員林 陳先生
Wood is the foundation of the traditional Filipino home. This material is abundant in our country and we have highly skilled carpenters who can craft the most beautiful homes. With eco-living becoming a popular lifestyle alternative nowadays, it's about time we not just consider but prioritize wood in building our homes. Today, we'll show you a house that can inspire you to do just that. 

The benefits of wood

員林 陳先生
美家木屋公司

美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司

Wood is perhaps the most poetic material you can use in building your home. It is a work of art. It's environment friendly. It's strong and durable. What other material can give you a sense of warmth and coziness?

Traditional home

員林 陳先生
美家木屋公司

美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司

This house embodies the traditional home Filipinos are familiar with. Simple, classic, understated. The wooden fence also adds the suburb charm that we long for. 

Natural light

員林 陳先生
美家木屋公司

美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司

A common feature in a Filipino home is the availability of natural light inside the house. We just love opening up our windows to let the sunlight in. And you can definitely do that in this house!

Wooden walls

員林 陳先生
美家木屋公司

美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司

The dark colored wood in the exterior is contrasted with the lighter shade in the interior. This makes the room feel more calm and relaxing.

Smart storage

員林 陳先生
美家木屋公司

美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司
美家木屋公司

The beauty of wood is that it allows you to stretch your creativity. The rooms looks more neat with smart storage solutions like this. 

If you like this article, you should check out this wooden home in Japan that could be your modern bahay-kubo.

