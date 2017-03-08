Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A charming and cozy home in the suburbs

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
homify Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

There's something about the suburbs that exudes charm and coziness. And the same thing goes for having a home in such a relaxing place. It should likewise have that unspoken warmth and welcome. Today, we are showing you a home that embodies that. Let's take a look.

Facade

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This house is a breath of fresh air from your typical black and white. It has the features of a modern house with its rectangular shape and flat roof. But it also has that lively shade of  peach and orange.

Brick wall

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding texture to the house is the brick wall design of the facade. This also adds to that suburb, rustic charm.

Spacious interior

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The interior of the house features laminated flooring. We also love the huge sliding door and windows that allow natural light to flood the entire space.

Functional kitchen

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The minimalist kitchen is a standout with its all white furnishings. Here, you have every thing you need to prepare that hearty meal for the family.

Separate dining room

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dining room is separated from other areas in the house to create more privacy. There are also huge windows that allow you to enjoy the view while dining.

MInimalist bathroom

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom looks simple and modern with its minimalist decorations. The mirrors make the room appear bigger than it really is.

Capacious bedroom

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

On the next floor, we get a glimpse of the spacious bedroom. It was painted in light color to make it feel relaxing.

If you like this article, you should check out this small and simple home with a lot of heart.

A small prefabricated house with everything you need
What do you think about this article? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks