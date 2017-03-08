A charming and cozy home in the suburbs

There's something about the suburbs that exudes charm and coziness. And the same thing goes for having a home in such a relaxing place. It should likewise have that unspoken warmth and welcome. Today, we are showing you a home that embodies that. Let's take a look.
This house is a breath of fresh air from your typical black and white. It has the features of a modern house with its rectangular shape and flat roof. But it also has that lively shade of peach and orange.
Adding texture to the house is the brick wall design of the facade. This also adds to that suburb, rustic charm.
The interior of the house features laminated flooring. We also love the huge sliding door and windows that allow natural light to flood the entire space.
The minimalist kitchen is a standout with its all white furnishings. Here, you have every thing you need to prepare that hearty meal for the family.
The dining room is separated from other areas in the house to create more privacy. There are also huge windows that allow you to enjoy the view while dining.
The bathroom looks simple and modern with its minimalist decorations. The mirrors make the room appear bigger than it really is.
On the next floor, we get a glimpse of the spacious bedroom. It was painted in light color to make it feel relaxing.
