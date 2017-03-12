Your browser is out-of-date.

13 photos of a spectacular three-storey home (with plans included!)

homify Modern home
Planning to build a home can get overwhelming. And Homify is here to make it a little easier for you. Today, we are showing you photos of a spectacular three-storey home to get you inspired. Its black and white colors give it a minimalist and modern look. Its size is also perfect for a growing family. We've included the plans of this house so that you can show it to your architect on your next meeting. 

Facade

Style and comfort is the main idea in building this house. It's classic and elegant yet it feels warm and welcoming. The wooden floor of the terrace adds an interesting texture to the facade.

First floor plan

We see that the parking is included in the floor plan. There is a walkway that leads to the house. In the center is a multi-purpose room that connects the living room, dining room, and kitchen. It is an open space concept that invites comfort and warmth.

Second floor plan

The second floor has three bedrooms: one master bedroom and two smaller rooms. There is also a large bathroom on this floor.

Exterior view of the house

Living room

The living room looks classy in black and white. The white walls serve as an excellent backdrop for the black furniture. The interesting shape of the center table adds a modern touch to the space.

Dining room and kitchen

The minimalist design of the dining room looks chic from every angle. Having the same color scheme also makes the kitchen and dining room look unified.

Bedroom

Once again, we see black and white color scheme in the bedroom. The bright, white chandelier is the focal point of this stylish space.

Bathroom

The hanging lamps make this bathroom ultra chic! We also love how elegant every thing looks together.

If you like this article, you should check out these 4 beautiful two storey homes plus their plans.

5 stunning two-storey homes in neutral colors
