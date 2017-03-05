Top 5 of the week: Size doesn't matter! Small houses all the way!

This week, you, our lovely readers, have made it clear that size definitely doesn't matter… in matters concerning home and design, at least! From a charming abode in Thailand to a wooden Turkish dream home, small houses ruled this week on homify. And, plus points if they were made with wood and affordable to build. We know you can't get enough of these houses, so why don't we revisit some of the stories that inspired you this week.
While living in a capacious space is good, sometimes, living in a place that is just right (not too big, not too small) is even better. Still not convinced? Then why don't you read these 6 reasons buying a small home is better. We're sure it will change how you think about purchasing a tiny property.
Buying that dream house is certainly not cheap. But, don't let that dampen your hopes of one day building your own home. Here at homify, we have every solution for every budget, and, last week, we placed the spotlight on these 7 houses you can build on a very small budget—yes, it is possible!
Just because your budget is limited doesn't mean you have to compromise style and sustainability. Take cue from these 8 beautiful houses that weren't just very cheap to build, but are also environment friendly! One of the homes even utilized an advanced technology for stability, thermal efficiency and all-weather living—so perfect for the Philippines!
Another home you all went ga-ga over was this cute green home from Thailand, which featured French windows and gable roof. It sure is beautiful, and if you want to fall in love with it all over again, why don't you give this small but inviting house you'd want to call home another visit
For homify PH, wooden house is life. Not only does it call to the simple and traditional Filipino in us, but, if we're going to be completely honest, it is also easier and cheaper to build than a property made from brick or concrete! If, like us, you dream of one day having your own wooden resthouse in the province, here are 5 small wooden houses with plans you can copy!