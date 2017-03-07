A spacious concrete home built with a small budget

There are several advantages of building a concrete home. It's an excellent material that can withstand wind, fire, and storm. It can also give your house a modern and industrial look and feel. If you think that you need a big capital to achieve this, you are mistaken. Today, we are showing how a small budget can create a stylish concrete home.
This house seems to disguise itself and camouflage with the color of the ground. But that's what makes it intriguing. What is inside this cube house?
In a small space, it's a smart idea to use multi-purpose furniture. Just take a look at how the living room and dining room were combined here. Even the two coffee tables were combined to form a dining table!
The neutral colors of the interior is contradicted by the bright lime green wall inside. We also love how the graphic print of the floor continues up to the kitchen counter.
Getting some bright wall is the eclectic bedroom. The green and red tiles on the floor also adds a dash of creativity and excitement in this room.
Who would have thought that this simple home has a lot of interesting things going on inside. This goes to show that a small budget can get you a long way.
