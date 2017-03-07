Your browser is out-of-date.

A spacious concrete home built with a small budget

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern home
There are several advantages of building a concrete home. It's an excellent material that can withstand wind, fire, and storm. It can also give your house a modern and industrial look and feel. If you think that you need a big capital to achieve this, you are mistaken. Today, we are showing how a small budget can create a stylish concrete home.

Facade

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern home
This house seems to disguise itself and camouflage with the color of the ground. But that's what makes it intriguing. What is inside this cube house?

Interior

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Living room
In a small space, it's a smart idea to use multi-purpose furniture. Just take a look at how the living room and dining room were combined here. Even the two coffee tables were combined to form a dining table!

Pop of color

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Living room
The neutral colors of the interior is contradicted by the bright lime green wall inside. We also love how the graphic print of the floor continues up to the kitchen counter.

Bedroom

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern style bedroom
Getting some bright wall is the eclectic bedroom. The green and red tiles on the floor also adds a dash of creativity and excitement in this room.

View at night

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern home
Who would have thought that this simple home has a lot of interesting things going on inside. This goes to show that a small budget can get you a long way.

If you like this article, check out 7 houses you can build on a very small budget.

A family's simple yet beautiful home
