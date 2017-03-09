6 spectacular waterfront homes to inspire you

Called the Haus am Thurnberger Stausee or House on Lake Thurnberger, this wooden lakeside house in black is probably the most understated one we've listed here. The charcoal black color doesn't seem inviting at all but you're in for a surprise when you discover its light and Scandinavian interior. And if you don't know what we mean by that, just think polished light wood with cool neutral complementing colors or you can simply click on the image to view its thumbnail. In any case, we assure you that you can definitely have peace of mind in this place.

See also these 5 shockingly beautiful homes!