A cozy home with a lot of class

We aspire for a cozy home but at the same time, something that looks and feels elegant. This house was able to achieve that balance. It has the elements of a traditional house that makes you feel welcomed. But it also exudes a classic style from inside and out. Let's take a closer look.
A warm welcome to this house starts with this modest garden. It's the perfect size to complement the design of the facade.
The open space concept of the house gives us a warm and relaxing feeling. We can imagine how the family spend time together in the living room or have dinner in the dining room.
An interesting feature of the interior design of this house is the dominant use of wood. We see it in a number of furniture as well as key areas of the house. This adds to the classic and traditional style of the house.
Across the living room is a Japanese style room similar to tatami room. The large windows are excellent source of natural light, which makes this room more enjoyable.
The bathroom also features classic design with its neutral colors and minimalist fixtures. We also love have wood was often used here.
