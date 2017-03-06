Your browser is out-of-date.

A cozy home with a lot of class

時間に洗練された物とゆっくり時間を過ごす家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
We aspire for a cozy home but at the same time, something that looks and feels elegant. This house was able to achieve that balance. It has the elements of a traditional house that makes you feel welcomed. But it also exudes a classic style from inside and out. Let's take a closer look.

Facade

時間に洗練された物とゆっくり時間を過ごす家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
The classic style of this house is evident with its neutral colors and traditional layout. We particularly love how the matching wooden garage and balcony add texture to the facade.

Garden

時間に洗練された物とゆっくり時間を過ごす家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
A warm welcome to this house starts with this modest garden. It's the perfect size to complement the design of the facade.

Open space

時間に洗練された物とゆっくり時間を過ごす家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
The open space concept of the house gives us a warm and relaxing feeling. We can imagine how the family spend time together in the living room or have dinner in the dining room.

Use of wood

時間に洗練された物とゆっくり時間を過ごす家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
An interesting feature of the interior design of this house is the dominant use of wood. We see it in a number of furniture as well as key areas of the house. This adds to the classic and traditional style of the house.

Japanese style

時間に洗練された物とゆっくり時間を過ごす家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
Across the living room is a Japanese style room similar to tatami room. The large windows are excellent source of natural light, which makes this room more enjoyable.

Stylish bathroom

時間に洗練された物とゆっくり時間を過ごす家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
The bathroom also features classic design with its neutral colors and minimalist fixtures. We also love have wood was often used here.

If you like this house, you should check out this wooden home in japan that could be your modern bahay-kubo.

