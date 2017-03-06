Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 simple homes for the small family

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
homify Country house
Loading admin actions …

If you have a small family, a small and simple home is practical and efficient. There are a lot of reasons why buying a small home is better. And one of them is enjoying a simple life. But this doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice the style and design of your house. Today, we'll show you simple but beautiful homes for a small family.

Simple and rustic

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're looking for a simple home in the countryside, this one is perfect. It has a country charm and a homey feeling.

Simple and modern

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Clean lines and neutral colors give this home a modern appeal. The windows and door that appear modest and subtle also add an interesting touch. 

Simple and stylish

大きな一枚屋根の下で, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Modern home
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

The wooden porch gives a lot of character to this house. And when night comes, the lighting adds a dramatic and cinematic effect to the property.

Simple and traditional

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The high roof goes well with the traditional design of the house. The simple fence that surrounds the house adds a nice touch. 

Simple and industrial

1억대로 짓는 중정을 품은 단층전원주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern home
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

We can see from the windows and door of the house that it aims for industrial design. The white gate that looks like wire also achieved this.

Simple and minimalist

Casa con Terraza, Jardín y Piscina Perfecta para el Verano, FAQ arquitectura FAQ arquitectura Minimalist house
FAQ arquitectura

FAQ arquitectura
FAQ arquitectura
FAQ arquitectura

This house is the epitome of minimalism with its all white facade and clean lines. Even the windows and door are minimalist!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Simple and contemporary

Vivienda en San Salvador de Jujuy, Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Modern home
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

The structure of this house is perfect for a young and hip couple who plans to start a family. The door is painted red to add character to this contemporary house.

Simple and beautiful

homify Asian style house Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

There is beauty in simplicity and this house is a proof of that. This is the kind of house that you would be excited to come home to. 

Simple and spacious

PROJEKT DOMU KORNEL VI (z wiatą) ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

A simple home can be spacious. You should maximize the space you have and design your home according to the needs of your family.

A cool and capacious home and store combined!
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks