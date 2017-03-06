9 simple homes for the small family

If you have a small family, a small and simple home is practical and efficient. There are a lot of reasons why buying a small home is better. And one of them is enjoying a simple life. But this doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice the style and design of your house. Today, we'll show you simple but beautiful homes for a small family.
If you're looking for a simple home in the countryside, this one is perfect. It has a country charm and a homey feeling.
Clean lines and neutral colors give this home a modern appeal. The windows and door that appear modest and subtle also add an interesting touch.
The wooden porch gives a lot of character to this house. And when night comes, the lighting adds a dramatic and cinematic effect to the property.
The high roof goes well with the traditional design of the house. The simple fence that surrounds the house adds a nice touch.
We can see from the windows and door of the house that it aims for industrial design. The white gate that looks like wire also achieved this.
This house is the epitome of minimalism with its all white facade and clean lines. Even the windows and door are minimalist!
The structure of this house is perfect for a young and hip couple who plans to start a family. The door is painted red to add character to this contemporary house.
There is beauty in simplicity and this house is a proof of that. This is the kind of house that you would be excited to come home to.
A simple home can be spacious. You should maximize the space you have and design your home according to the needs of your family.