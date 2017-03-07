5 pictures of box-shaped homes for people with small lots

If you've scoured some of the houses these days in our site, you would probably come across a few strange-looking ones or some which you might never have conceived to be possible. No shocker there, but the point is that a house is no longer just the gable-roofed type with the wooden cladding. What's more is that these revolutionary homes are as sturdy, functional, and comfortable or even more than the traditional ones. Take a look at these noteworthy boxy houses for example and you might just love them.
Concrete, stone, steel and wood balance each other to achieve this adequately sized edifice. The boxy design tells you that it can stand strong even out in the countryside. Adding these horizontal grills on the windows in fact differ from the vertical prison bars because these convey an industrial vibe against the concrete walls. Of course, security out in the open wasn't an after-thought. The stone details were also a nice homey tough to downplay the seriousness of the building. Other than that, having a wooden shed also offered a laid-back atmosphere to the house. If you're not so convinced, this neutral-toned structure can even be painted in shades that appeal to your liking.
Upgrade that seventies mobile home with this funky one colored with warm hues. It's mostly made out of wood with steel frames and even the inside coordinates with the same material. The fun part is that they brought in flakeboards for the interior walls and the whole color palette seems to just blast you back to the swinging past. That's not such a problem because you can throw your own retro-themed small party just by the porch. Groovy, huh?
This rectangular one plays on dimensions by harnessing wood to effect a sharp yet sophisticated structure. We're gushing over the exterior wooden cladding obviously. The architects also chose glass doors that allow much light and outdoorsy vibe in an otherwise business-like monotony inside. We're not saying it's boring inside, but all its glorious modernity could be for naught if it weren't for the complementary outdoor view. So, apparently this house fits those who have a penchant for momentary musings which could be done on the open terrace. Your family and friends could even join you for a meal outside.
Forget those spooky cabins and cottages that usually occupy the lakeside. If you're investing on a vacation home, then this unassuming boxy structure made mostly of wood is your go-to inspiration. Sure, it doesn't have much on the outside but wait till you see the fancy inside and resort-style back porch which are both decorated with glassy panels. The glass railing on this staircase is just a teaser. This understated front would help keep you in a low profile. Besides, this surrounding wooden porch is also endearing.
Reserved and twice as unassuming as the previous house shown, this one is cozy enough for a home and prim as a work place. So if you're thinking about pulling wooden planks together, do it as fine as the carpentry involved here. And while the natural color of wood remains as classy as ever, you can still opt to complement it with a vibrant garden or even paint the exterior in your preferred hues.
See also our 360 look into this cubic wooden home of your dreams.