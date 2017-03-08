See the floor plan of this 3-bedroom home with 3 bathrooms

When someone asks you how your dream house looks, you either shoot right ahead with your long-contemplated design or hesitate on some parts of it due to various reasons. The thing is we often begin with the exterior in mind, unless you have thought of a particular interior first, and we struggle on assessing the practicality and practicability of certain areas. On one hand, others may have other excuses. In any case, let's take a look at this dream home-material house that cost at an estimated amount of 1.77 million pesos. Scroll further to know more about it.