See the floor plan of this 3-bedroom home with 3 bathrooms

When someone asks you how your dream house looks, you either shoot right ahead with your long-contemplated design or hesitate on some parts of it due to various reasons. The thing is we often begin with the exterior in mind, unless you have thought of a particular interior first, and we struggle on assessing the practicality and practicability of certain areas. On one hand, others may have other excuses. In any case, let's take a look at this dream home-material house that cost at an estimated amount of 1.77 million pesos. Scroll further to know more about it.
This is a single-storey house with a total size of 14.5 x 14.5 m / 122.75 m² (length, width / space) and it's good enough even for a big family. With just a single floor, it's convenient even for the older folks. In terms of this facade, the house has plenty of windows which is good to let in natural light. As design and for leisurely activities, the elevated front porch and side balcony are positioned and sized well enough. You can even place chairs on the porch to just lounge on with your kids.
This home includes a garage, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining and living area, and a balcony. Having those three bathrooms spell a huge difference especially when your family occupies three bedrooms. Basically, you lessen chances of bathroom traffic in the morning. Meanwhile, this layout seems pretty on point despite being a modest-sized house. We like how the porch is wide enough to serve as a welcoming point leading directly to the living area. Positioning the dining area in an accessible location for all rooms, especially the kitchen and one bathroom, is also smart.
Here are images of how the facade could look like when constructed. The clay roof tiles definitely standout nicely. The price of the plans started at 5000 Thai baht which is roughly over 7000 in Philippine peso. Again, this price would vary depending on your chosen construction firm, architects, engineers, and other professionals or experts.