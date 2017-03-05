Your browser is out-of-date.

A cool and capacious home and store combined!

台南 funfuntown, 鄭士傑室內設計
If you are an aspiring entrepreneur looking for a way to combine your home and business space, this one's for you! The chic and stylish interior design of this space will give you the solutions for your business and the comfort you want in a home. Let's take a look. 

Facade

From the outside, we can see how this minimalist house sets itself apart from the neighbors. The white color just pops out from the rest. The large windows also give it a modern appeal. We can't wait to see what's inside!

Ground floor

This space is beaming with personality from the vintage looking floor to the industrial staircase. It also has ample space where you can curate and display your merchandise. Notice how the lighting creates depth in the space to highlight certain areas of the display. 

Upstairs

On the next floor, we see that the huge windows allow natural light to flood the room. Here is a space where you can also conduct meetings or do other work related tasks. The furniture choice on this floor is similar to the industrial ones downstairs.

Patio

Just right above is the patio that makes this house super cool. Imagine holding a roof top party with brick walls and industrial windows as your backdrop. Don't forget to send us an invite!

Tatami space

After a long day at work (or a slammin' party!), you'd want a quiet and relaxing space. Nothing could be better than this tatami space to recharge you for the next day. 

If you like this house, you should check out this small and simple home with a lot of heart.

