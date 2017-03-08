A small prefabricated house with everything you need

Prefabricated houses have been dominating the housing industry. Essentially, it's low-cost, faster to construct, often customizable to your needs and wants, and it's undoubtedly innovative. So it really doesn't come as a surprise that people nowadays would choose a prefabricated house as opposed to an onsite-built home. Take a look at this prefabricated home to see just what we mean.
Characterized as having been assembled off-site or outside of the dweller's lot, this prefabricated house nonetheless looks as firmly planted on the ground as any sturdy tree on the soil. It features a basic gable roof with a quaint window and door. Elevated slightly from the ground, it's main door is accessed through a few steps flanked on each side by charming landscaping.
Tall sliding doors open to a balcony where one can have a cup of coffee or read a good book. A great part of that area is that it overlooks the small garden out front. And since you're looking at this image, you can also inspect the gilded outline of this alcove.
It is pretty narrow inside but the modern design and decoration here make up for it. This space already includes a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Note also the stylish light hidden on the ceiling.
Styled with modern design in mind, this bathroom might be the least expected kind coming from a prefabricated house, but it is what and where it is. One neat way to divide a small bathroom is to use a frosted glass partition like the one in here. A small high window for lighting and ventilation is also a smart choice.
It may be hard to imagine but this very structure carried by the truck is the same one that stands beautifully in the first image shown earlier. Yes, it had been assembled off-site and only needed a few adornments to finally become a comfortable home.