11 photos of beautiful homes with relaxing patios

If you are a fan of Bollywood films and Hollywood movies, you are familiar with scenes in a beautiful house in the countryside. The atmosphere is enviable with a nice terrace and a hammock.
During the time of ancient Greece, roof in the front porch were used to shelter the travelers when it was raining. Today, we have the front porch to make the house look more beautiful. Let's see what it does to these 11 houses.
This dark green house is perfectly covered with a large brown roof. The protruding roof decking gives a sense of privacy and increases the use of space.
Lemon yellow with bright white wooden front porch make the house look cheerful and lively. The spacious patio area makes you feel comfortable and allows you to enjoy a cozy afternoon tea.
This white wood Greek-style terrace, laid horizontally and crossed, makes this house a classic. The style and color of the wood make this property looks so beautiful!
As you walk down the stone steps, you will turn to the terrace and see a beautiful white house. The house belongs to surfers. This large balcony offers a good place to hangout after surfing without making a mess inside the house.
When walking through the wide stone steps up onto a balcony, you will see an L-shape wooden fence. There are pretty pink flowers hanging and there is an area to place comfortable chairs for the guests.
The symmetrical design of the house shows the beauty of a classical architecture. With white columns and porch, the house looks like it was built in another era.
Grey roof blends beautifully with white columns and porch. Plus, the beautiful wood floors give it a homey and cozy feeling.
We love this spacious villa with a wooden balcony and wood colored walls. Anyone who steps inside of this house will feel the robust natural wonder it exudes.
The house with red roof tiles are known American style. With the balcony, and the white and greyish green walls, we get a natural and fresh feeling with this house.
Using stone and brick in building a house looks strong and elegant. And the white balcony adds more style to it.