11 photos of beautiful homes with relaxing patios

Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern home
If you are a fan of Bollywood films and Hollywood movies, you are familiar with scenes in a beautiful house in the countryside. The atmosphere is enviable with a nice terrace and a hammock. 

During the time of ancient Greece, roof in the front porch were used to shelter the travelers when it was raining. Today, we have the front porch to make the house look more beautiful. Let's see what it does to these 11 houses.


1. Japanese house

葉山下山口の家, honda honda Country style house Wood Brown
honda

honda
honda
honda

This dark green house is perfectly covered with a large brown roof. The protruding roof decking gives a sense of privacy and increases the use of space.

2. White balcony

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lemon yellow with bright white wooden front porch make the house look cheerful and lively. The spacious patio area makes you feel comfortable and allows you to enjoy a cozy afternoon tea.

3. Beautiful wooden deck

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This white wood Greek-style terrace, laid horizontally and crossed, makes this house a classic. The style and color of the wood make this property looks so beautiful!

4. White beauty

house-05, dwarf dwarf Eclectic style houses
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

As you walk down the stone steps, you will turn to the terrace and see a beautiful white house. The house belongs to surfers. This large balcony offers a good place to hangout after surfing without making a mess inside the house.

5. Beautiful wooden balcony

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style house
Unit 7 Architecture

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

When walking through the wide stone steps up onto a balcony, you will see an L-shape wooden fence. There are pretty pink flowers hanging and there is an area to place comfortable chairs for the guests.

6. Classic design

Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern home
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

The symmetrical design of the house shows the beauty of a classical architecture. With white columns and porch, the house looks like it was built in another era.

7. The beauty of white and grey

MARK ASTON, THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh Country style house
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

Grey roof blends beautifully with white columns and porch. Plus, the beautiful wood floors give it a homey and cozy feeling.

8. A beautiful hut

Дом из клееного бруса GOOD WOOD, 783 кв.м., GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Classic style houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

We love this spacious villa with a wooden balcony and wood colored walls. Anyone who steps inside of this house will feel the robust natural wonder it exudes.

9. A house with red tiles

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style house
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

The house with red roof tiles are known American style. With the balcony, and the white and greyish green walls, we get a natural and fresh feeling with this house.

10. Elegant home

Villa Gürsoy, yücel partners yücel partners Country style house Bricks White
yücel partners

yücel partners
yücel partners
yücel partners

Using stone and brick in building a house looks strong and elegant. And the white balcony adds more style to it.

11. Small balcony

Stadtvilla mit Ländlichem Charme, miacasa miacasa Country style house Wood
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

The house has a large back patio even if the area is very small. It is the intention of the designer to make the garden and terrace area full of greenery.

