A family's simple yet beautiful home

A white house is, for some of us, a dream home. It's clean, basic, and classy all together. Staring at one also somehow provokes your curiosity of how the interiors look and feel. But just how should your dream white house look? Sit back, relax, and find inspiration in this modern and classy white residence constructed by EVA | EVOLUTIONARY ARCHITECTURE.
The house draws eyes to it primarily through its well-maintained front lawn and symmetrical house exterior. Two wooden roofs attach on opposite ends and eventually centralize on a pentagon frame. They also used smaller sliding doors than the glass windows which look quite cute from this angle.
One side features a lounging area flanked by two standout reclining chairs. A gravel path also interrupts the verdant grounds. You could probably tell that the house stands on a vast lot considering the interesting lot over the steps.
The opposite side of the exterior is an inclined driveway that leads to the parking area behind the house. It's built out of stone and cement which create a textured contrast to the main structure. So it looks like the house is situated on a higher terrain, but accessing it through the driveway is made possible by a flight of steps on the stone wall.
From the driveway, another stone-paved foot walk leads to the main entrance or the front lawn. This stone path is decorated by plants on both sides. A close inspection of the roof also reveals that it is slightly pitched and colored orange. Now that complements the wooden and stone elements.
Before taking a tour of the interiors, we shall go around this expansive exterior first. One area definitely makes up for that non-glass door shown previously because glass doors almost occupy an entire side. This is actually a separate building that was visible on the second image above. In any case, an adorable stone path connects it to the main building with a set of steps outlining and linking its adjacent sides.
If there's a side driveway, then there should be a side entrance. Perhaps, that was the motto in building this convenient side entrance. It doesn't fashion glass doors but it does have this imposing bare pergola that could be adorned with a cascading plants.
Another area is an ideal venue for outdoor dining. The wooden covering here still allows enough amount of light to accompany a positive atmosphere to the family's al fresco dining.
Here's an interesting Before & After cameo, the architects elongated the hall and made it sleeker by creating lines through the leveled walls and dimensional false ceilings.
Check out the avant-garde black lines on the wall too. Instead of sticking to typical railings, they added functionality by having built-in compartments.
The living room is breathtaking no less with its clean furnishings in black, brown, and white. Textures of the stone wall and the wooden floor enhance its ambiance. Of course, you won't be needing a fireplace so just think about mounting shelves there instead.
The dining area showcases a dining set that greatly coordinates with the rest of the furnishings. Those two hanging lights also do the same. There seems to be a lot of artifical light inside, but we're quite satisfied by the natural lighting passing through these floor-to-ceiling windows.
You can probably dance around this citrusy kitchen. We particularly like how they spruced up the dark granite and white surfaces with the use of orange.
An alternate look at the kitchen emphasizes the spaciousness of the area and its ample natural lighting that's perfect for cooking and eating breakfast or munching on snacks perhaps by that round nook. Surely, you won't be bored here because a television sits inside an unassuming kitchen shelf.
Of course, the bedroom won't be anything less than awesome. Clad in white with wooden portions and floor, the bedroom sports a subtle throwback to the seventies if it weren't for the stylish ceiling lights. The bed includes a cool headboard that doubles as end tables to carry lamps, an alarm clock, and your spectacles perhaps.
The room definitely has minimal decoration, but the little pieces and elements here do so much to evoke a sophisticated simplicity. Have you noticed the ceiling lights yet? Clue: they meet the sheer curtains. Sometimes, we also prefer to just hang inside our rooms so a comfy seat flanked by a side table, a clean rug, and good lighting like the ones here are just the perfect company.
Here's a peek into the house's bathroom which is of course, impressively modern with its neutral color palette but interesting wall surprise. It's also equipped with a neat toilet and round ceramic sink that's positioned atop a wooden counter.
Looking for something simpler? See this small and simple home with a lot of heart.