Wood or Cement: Which material is better for your home?

Recreatiewoning Zwanburgerpolder, OX architecten OX architecten Modern home
If you are starting to build your home, you might be encountering a dilemma of whether which material is better. Is it wood or cement? While both have their own advantages and disadvantages, deciding on what to use could be tough because it involves several factors. To help you make up your mind, we've come up with some tips to help you decide.

Location

Refugio Tranvia, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern home Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

The area where you are building your house determines what material you should use. The raw material you ultimately decide to use should be abundant in your place. It should be the cheaper option and the one that's easily available. Let's say timber is readily available, it also means that carpenters and other related manpower are prevalent and more afforadable.

Longevity

Residencia Reserva da Serra, Habitat arquitetura Habitat arquitetura Modern home Ceramic Grey
Habitat arquitetura

As with other construction, longevity is determined by the quality of materials used and the impeccable labor of the manpower. But between wood and concrete, concrete could outlast timber when we think about the long term scenario.

Renovation

Recreatiewoning Zwanburgerpolder, OX architecten OX architecten Modern home
OX architecten

You are bound do some modification or renovation for your house. And when this happens, you would be thankful if your house is made of wood. It is easier to alter compared to a permanent structure such as concrete. Repairs in wooden houses are also cheaper than concrete ones.

Security

Neubau in Bonn, PlanBar Architektur PlanBar Architektur Modern home
PlanBar Architektur

With concrete, you have a feeling that the structure of your house is safe, strong, and durable. Houses built from cement has a great capacity to withstand fire, wind, and storm. For more tips on the subject, read how to make your home typhoon proof.

Insulation

Casa cubica madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern home Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

If you want an easier and cheaper insulation, opt for wood frame in your house. Wood has higher levels of thermal resistivity compared to other faming materials.

Maintenance

homify Modern home
homify

Cement requires less maintenance than wood. You don't have to paint the walls as often. It's not also prone to mould and termites as compared to wood.

So, what have you decided to use?

