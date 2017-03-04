See how this traditional wooden home was built from plan to finish

Today, we are showing you a modern cabin, which will remind you of a Swiss holiday. And as a little treat, we will also show you how this traditional wooden home was built from plan to finish. So if you're on a look out for that dream house in Baguio or Tagaytay, we got it right here.
The frame of the house is entirely built from wood. We see the logs piled next to each other horizontally to build the walls. This pattern gives the illusion of width, which makes the property look wider and bigger. Some logs were laid out perpendicularly, which resulted to forming a line of circles on the side and giving the house a rustic look.
As we enter the house, we see how the logs play an important role in the framing and structure. We also see it on the ceiling and walls. This adds character and personality to the interior design of the house.
The side and the back of the house also adhere to the rustic feel of this country home. We love the small windows that make this abode look cozy and comfortable.
With tall trees as your backdrop, this house looks more stunning than you could have ever imagined! The honey colored wood makes it the ultimate dream house!
On the ground level, aside from the kitchen and the living room, we will find two bedrooms, a guest room, bathroom, sauna and shower room, large terrace. This plan was carefully thought out, taking to account all the needs of a family.
On the second floor, we will see another bedroom, an office, and toilet. This may serve as a loft apartment for an elder child or perhaps a guest.
In total, the project has three bedrooms and an office, a living room, a huge terrace, and comfortable lobbies that connects to all the three exits of the house.
