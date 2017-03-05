A single-storey wooden home built in record time

Construction materials used in building houses come in a variety of forms these days. Nothing is as staple as the use of wood in tropical country homes as well as in colder regions. It's no surprise because wood is generally durable and aesthetically appealing. In fact, it looks good with most elements! Take a look at this wooden home that is as charming as any other concrete bungalow.
Nestled in a modest-sized property, this one-storey house uses wood as its core material and design. Undoubtedly, it's a simple structure with its blue standing seam roof and polished mahogany color. It might even remind you of your humble provincial homes and how they are raised from the ground. In any case, its simplicity is its very alluring quality. Won't you love to rest by the railings-slash-seats on that front porch?
We'll breeze through how they built the modest house. First, the architects worked on the foundation. This procedure determines the type of soil one is working on and the suitable foundation system for it. Usually, if you've got a poor soil condition, you need a deep foundation system. The good ones are ideal for a shallow foundation system. Of course the ultimate goal is to achieve structural integrity that's why this step is crucial.
After fortifying the ground, it'll be smoothened and leveled
Specific areas are then plotted with markings to identify and lay down a rough blueprint of the structure.
Here, they have built the framework of the walls as well as the raw hardwood floor and the roof. Notice the intricate work on the walls which at this point is indicative of a generous yet sufficient amount of rooms in this interior.
On the exterior, the footing system had been placed and they are sheathed in bricks. This elevation is absolutely suitable for flood-susceptible areas. Meanwhile, one can see here how the floor was constructed and right below the roof or just close to the eaves, a smooth handiwork on wood was done to achieve this equally smooth wooden cladding.
If you think earlier that this house is L-shaped well, think again because apparently beside the entrance lies a small garage. This roof design is a gable with valleys type. It's a cheaper design but still stylish in a sense because it's reminiscent of the nineties-type suburban houses.
Finally, here's a quick yet assuring peek into the aftermath of the construction inside. Covered mostly out of wood, you cannot resist wondering if you'd see a reflection of your beautiful self on that glossy floor! Of course, the rest of the parts here have also been stained with varnish and inspired by opulent colonial interiors. In fact, you'd rarely see the kind of wooden interior paneling over those doors. It probably won't even matter because you'd feel like a diplomat strutting in Malacañang Palace with those antique-looking sliding wooden doors!
