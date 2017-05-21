Your browser is out-of-date.

11 important things you need to know before building your house

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
Designing your home is like one of those life-changing decisions you have to make. While we're not trying to add fuel to the fire, we do believe that a good research and a careful assessment of what you want and need are necessary in preparing to build your home because you and your family would be the ones reaping its benefits in the long run. Besides, we all want to come home to a house that truly exudes the kind of home our heart and our family's collective hearts desire. So, before building that sensational structure, take note of these 11 things.

1. Note the physical design

​Villa classica in legno - Cavenago d’Adda (LO), Marlegno Marlegno Prefabricated home Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

A design can be anything that relates to a specific style like modern, tropical, Asian, industrial, or minimalist and a whole lot of other ones. Why do you have to choose? Well, other than for aesthetics, having a particular design is great way to express your personality. If having elaborate designs don't really interest you, it's always safe and sophisticated to go for a classical design. This house, for instance channels classical through its small porch by the entrance with some greens adorning the facade. They even went literal by choosing classical arches and columns to decorate parts of the exterior.

2. Tropical

Casa Prefabricada en Bogota, PREFABRICASA PREFABRICASA Tropical style houses
PREFABRICASA

PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA

We'll now be elaborating on some designs which you might be interested in. The first one is the tropical style. This one makes good use of airy spaces, wood, bricks, and clay, amongst others to achieve that laid-back vibe of tropical countries. Think of the beach, the sun, and the general chill feels of these places.

3. Modern

Villa Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen 1946 Terrace
Bolz Licht und Wohnen 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen 1946

To capture a modern design, make use of geometric patterns. This means creating areas like a lawn that fills a rectangular spot or have a small rock garden with white pebbles that are decorated with round shrubs. Complement these with three-dimensional walls with light effects. Modern style is often sleek and metropolitan.

4. Retro

homify Colonial style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Retro can be anything from the past that's not covered by classical design, although the word itself retro is associated with the 60s. Take a look at the house featured above. It doesn't have much windows, but its got an interesting set of double doors with an elevated porch that centralizes on the main door and polished flight of steps. Pillars also decorate the corridor. Obviously, this doesn't quite fit the modern description and it somehow recalls a bygone era.

5. Minimalist

校舎がみえる小さな家, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Minimalist house Wood Green
toki Architect design office

toki Architect design office
toki Architect design office
toki Architect design office

The minimalist is probably the simplest of all designs because having less is basically its point. This house, for example, opted not to have high-pitched roofs, elaborate cladding and lots of windows. In fact, it doesn't have much except for the clean choice of minimal colors and lesser variation in terms of texture. You will instead be drawn to its interesting inward projecting entrance.

6. A statement door

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Terrace
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

We'll focus now on a few details which you can incorporate to your house's design. Here, the main doors were chosen as the focal point of the house's design by using a standout color that contrast the walls and other surfaces of this exterior. This style noticeably draws one's attention to entrance and it'll work perfectly for those who want to keep a clean front yard or walkway.

7. Playing with traditional elements

House Borstlap, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

Borrowing inspiration from modern and eclectic styles, this house was built higher than the ground, but that element is only noticeable through the marble tiled stairs that wonderfully contrast the plain tone of the walls. The architects also chose to go beyond the norm of having typical doors and went instead for folding ones that can be set aside to allow air and light inside the home.

8. Combine materials

DOM MARCEL G2 - przytulna nowoczesność w najlepszym wydaniu!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Vary the look and feel of house by layering different textures. As a safe start, you can choose wooden panels against concrete like the one used in constructing this facade. The bottom here had also been revamped with a stone-textured surface that was painted with a different yet still complementary color from the rest of the surfaces.

9. Elevate modern

大きな一枚屋根の下で, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Modern home
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

Elevate modern style by literally elevating your house with Asian-styled elements like this small wooden corridor encompassing the outer sides of the house. It also goes well with a neat front garden. When it comes to elevating modern style, you can basically mix and match this style with other styles to come up with a truly personalized home.

10. Be smooth and cool

บ้านพักอาศัย 1 ชั้น ค.ส.ล. ไสตล์โมเดิร์น, Takuapa125 Takuapa125 Modern home
Takuapa125

Takuapa125
Takuapa125
Takuapa125

We're not saying that you have to be smooth and cool for this tip, but we're referring to the architecture of  your house. Being smooth and cool can translate to being subtle yet sophisticated in applying and combining different elements to your house's design. This house, for one, has different kinds of roof styles, textures, and materials rolled into one house yet it looks effortlessly put together. The neutral and color-coordinated palette contributed greatly for this to look all smooth and cool.

11. Take advantage of landscaping

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

If you're one with a green thumb, then make good use of that hobby and skill by constructing a lovely landscape to decorate your house. It can be done along your fence, by your house's entrance, around the house, at the back, or even inside! On the other hand, if you also want to have one but aren't blessed with gardening skills, you can still achieve a picturesque and blooming garden through the help of a few landscaping architects and gardeners.

