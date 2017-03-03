4 beautiful two-storey homes (plus their plans!)

There's always something to look forward in a two-storey home. When you've got a wider lot, expect this home to be wider on the interiors as well. Conversely, when you've got a smaller property, the two-storey would be a smart way to maximize space. If you're aiming to build a two-storey house, see if the ones we've gathered below suit your style. Do note that we rely on the materials provided by our professionals so you'll be encountering different formats of plans. Nonetheless, go ahead and check the layouts they've provided here!
The first house has an area of 173 square meters. Its exterior fashions stone details that adorn the second floor and appear alongside glassy windows. The black iron railing of the balcony as well as the one decorating the side of the edifice both create a modern design.
The first floor includes a large parking lot that accommodates two cars. It also has a living area which adjoins the dining area and beyond which lies the kitchen and one bathroom. The second floor, meanwhile, has a narrow hallway where three bedrooms and one bathroom open to.
Styled in a classic design, this one updates itself through using mixed surfaces of stone and concrete. The shade used here also takes inspiration from earthy tones. The garage was constructed through a lean-to roof and it works as well as the previous home since it can house two cars.
Ideal for a larger family, this house is comprised of a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and one bathroom on the first floor. This same floor includes a spare room that either turn into a bedroom, a study, or a media room. Meanwhile, the second floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The third home credits its aesthetic quality from its combined modern and city-savvy design. The color palette here involves cool tones of gray to black with hints of white as a neutral contrast. Note also the geometry visible in this facade particularly following the intricate yet composed lines.
This house has a parking space that's good for two cars. It uses sliding glass doors and windows that can generally bring in more light inside to allow the dweller to save on electricity costs. If you're thinking that glass doors and windows are quite dangerous since they don't provide much privacy, think again because you can conveniently cover them with curtains or blinds from the inside. On another note, the second level includes a covered balcony that would be perfect for daily musings and meditation.
If you seem to want to go modern, but at the same time channel a Mediterranean vibe with a little bit of a classic appeal, then try looking into this two-storey house's design. The structure was inspired by a classic style but have been modernized through the mix of color, texture, and material used. For one, the Mediterranean vibe has been carried with those terracotta tiles on the roof plus the pop of matte gold against the brick stone surface. We're also intrigued by the complementary use of gold against shades of purple. Unfortunately this house by SyAc Construction in Thailand does not include a plan. Nevertheless, its statement-making facade should be enough to capture your heart because it captured ours.
Check out these 10 beautiful homes under 300 square meters too!