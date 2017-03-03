4 beautiful two-storey homes (plus their plans!)

If you seem to want to go modern, but at the same time channel a Mediterranean vibe with a little bit of a classic appeal, then try looking into this two-storey house's design. The structure was inspired by a classic style but have been modernized through the mix of color, texture, and material used. For one, the Mediterranean vibe has been carried with those terracotta tiles on the roof plus the pop of matte gold against the brick stone surface. We're also intrigued by the complementary use of gold against shades of purple. Unfortunately this house by SyAc Construction in Thailand does not include a plan. Nevertheless, its statement-making facade should be enough to capture your heart because it captured ours.

