15 fabulous furniture pieces every small home should have

Wooden furniture is often more aesthetically sophisticated than other materials. It blends well when placed alongside different pieces. It can standout when arranged properly. In terms of creating themes, wood can evoke a laid-back beach vibe or complement white tones to achieve a Scandinavian style or perhaps feel industrial when placed with gray and black elements. Basically, a lot can be achieved with wooden pieces of furniture. We'll take a look at 15 pieces which you just have to have in your home.
Fancy placing your boob tube on a horizontal surface as opposed to mounting it on the wall? This low table that looks particularly retro will quite work for you. It includes two compartments for your digital converter box or DVD players.
Capture contemporary chic with industrialist inspiration through this metal and wood shelf that can fit narrow spaces and can conveniently be relocated because of its wheels.
Those who are particular about their coffee can designate an area for it like this shabby chic coffee bar that's complete with an overhead shelf and hooks to hold your precious mugs and coffee-making essentials.
Go beyond the conventional ceramic tub by choosing this wooden one which simulates your bath into a retreat with nature.
Tickle your child's imagination by building a small house or a cot that shelters his bed. This one had been made of white-coated wood.
Take advantage of a bare wall by turning it into a boutique store display with this cloakroom-inspired wall where clothes can be hung, shoes organized, and other accessories properly kept.
If you're loving the garden-type interior where the white-painted trellis becomes the inspiration for your other furnishings then this shelf would be perfect for your kitchen! You can store here your locally-made jam supply too!
Customize drawers to keep them modern by copying this boxy one with equally boxy knobs!
Instead of using book shelves, this set of clothes pin have been holding dearly loved books to not only organize them but also use them to decorate an empty wall.
Bring all your work into one furniture with this drawer-cum-desk that can also be home to your succulent collection. Noticed how it looks well against this rustic brick wall backdrop.
On one hand it looks like individual drawers that have been stacked on top of one after the other. On another, it's a fine piece of handiwork by a carpenter.
Kids are the real creative masterminds so why not harness your child's creativity by choosing colorful and personalized chairs that suit their personality?
Be more versatile yet still youthful by going for colorful wooden chairs. Don't these just look like eye candies?
Are you an avid backgammon gamer? Well, this table would definitely entertain you. If that's not your kind of game, simply ask help from your carpenter to make you a chess board table or whatever it is that you desire. An interesting feature to this backgammon table is that it can be turned into a flat or regular-surfaced table.
Have you ever been fascinated by a tree's intricate trunk? Don't they just reveal a little more about nature's beautiful mysteries? Bring home that interesting natural wonder by having coffee table that's supported by tree trunks and topped by a panel of glass.
See also these other 15 furnishings that you can easily make at home.