Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 fabulous furniture pieces every small home should have

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
Office, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Study/office Wood
Loading admin actions …

Wooden furniture is often more aesthetically sophisticated than other materials. It blends well when placed alongside different pieces. It can standout  when arranged properly. In terms of creating themes, wood can evoke a laid-back beach vibe or complement white tones to achieve a Scandinavian style or perhaps feel industrial when placed with gray and black elements. Basically, a lot can be achieved with wooden pieces of furniture. We'll take a look at 15 pieces which you just have to have in your home.

1. The television table

luonto, 株式会社 大雪木工 株式会社 大雪木工 Living roomShelves Wood Wood effect
株式会社　大雪木工

株式会社　大雪木工
株式会社　大雪木工
株式会社　大雪木工

Fancy placing your boob tube on a horizontal surface as opposed to mounting it on the wall? This low table that looks particularly retro will quite work for you. It includes two compartments for your digital converter box or DVD players.

2. Metal and wood shelf

Ahşap Raflar, Wood_Dekor Wood_Dekor Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
Wood_Dekor

Wood_Dekor
Wood_Dekor
Wood_Dekor

Capture contemporary chic with industrialist inspiration through this metal and wood shelf that can fit narrow spaces and can conveniently be relocated because of its wheels.

3. Shabby chic coffee bar

homify Dining roomDressers & sideboards Solid Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Those who are particular about their coffee can designate an area for it like this shabby chic coffee bar that's complete with an overhead shelf and hooks to hold your precious mugs and coffee-making essentials.

4. Wooden tub

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

Go beyond the conventional ceramic tub by choosing this wooden one which simulates your bath into a retreat with nature.

5. Playful cot

Çelebi Ahşap & İç Dekorasyon, Çelebi Ahşap & İç Dekorasyon ve Tasarım Çelebi Ahşap & İç Dekorasyon ve Tasarım Nursery/kid’s room
Çelebi Ahşap &amp; İç Dekorasyon ve Tasarım

Çelebi Ahşap & İç Dekorasyon ve Tasarım
Çelebi Ahşap &amp; İç Dekorasyon ve Tasarım
Çelebi Ahşap & İç Dekorasyon ve Tasarım

Tickle your child's imagination by building a small house or a cot that shelters his bed. This one had been made of white-coated wood.

6. A cloakroom-wall

Muebles Modulares Espacio al Cuadrado, Espacio al Cuadrado Espacio al Cuadrado Modern dressing room
Espacio al Cuadrado

Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado

Take advantage of a bare wall by turning it into a boutique store display with this cloakroom-inspired wall where clothes can be hung, shoes organized, and other accessories properly kept.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Lattice shelf

Macizo Carpintería, Macizo Carpintería Mx Macizo Carpintería Mx Office spaces & stores
Macizo Carpintería Mx

Macizo Carpintería Mx
Macizo Carpintería Mx
Macizo Carpintería Mx

If you're loving the garden-type interior where the white-painted trellis becomes the inspiration for your other furnishings then this shelf would be perfect for your kitchen! You can store here your locally-made jam supply too!

8. Block drawers

Macizo Carpintería, Macizo Carpintería Mx Macizo Carpintería Mx Living roomStorage
Macizo Carpintería Mx

Macizo Carpintería Mx
Macizo Carpintería Mx
Macizo Carpintería Mx

Customize drawers to keep them modern by copying this boxy one with equally boxy knobs!

9. Book hanger

Book rack in Ash, agustav agustav Living roomShelves
agustav

Book rack in Ash

agustav
agustav
agustav

Instead of using book shelves, this set of clothes pin have been holding dearly loved books to not only organize them but also use them to decorate an empty wall.

10. Work desk and drawer

Light Oak Hidden Bureau The Cotswold Company Study/office Wood
The Cotswold Company

Light Oak Hidden Bureau

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Bring all your work into one furniture with this drawer-cum-desk that can also be home to your succulent collection. Noticed how it looks well against this rustic brick wall backdrop.

11. Stacked drawer

The Magnetic Stack Radiance Furniture Design HouseholdStorage
Radiance Furniture Design

The Magnetic Stack

Radiance Furniture Design
Radiance Furniture Design
Radiance Furniture Design

On one hand it looks like individual drawers that have been stacked on top of one after the other. On another, it's a fine piece of handiwork by a carpenter.

12. Customized chair

Child's Jungle Chair Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs Wood child's chair,personalised,jungle,giraffe,elephant,monkey,nursery,child's room
Anne Taylor Designs

Child's Jungle Chair

Anne Taylor Designs
Anne Taylor Designs
Anne Taylor Designs

Kids are the real creative masterminds so why not harness your child's creativity by choosing colorful and personalized chairs that suit their personality?

13. Colorful wooden chair

Mismatched Dining Chairs Rectory Blue Dining roomChairs & benches
Rectory Blue

Mismatched Dining Chairs

Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue

Be more versatile yet still youthful by going for colorful wooden chairs. Don't these just look like eye candies?

14. Backgammon table

Games Table Rupert Bevan Ltd Multimedia roomFurniture
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Games Table

Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Are you an avid backgammon gamer? Well, this table would definitely entertain you. If that's not your kind of game, simply ask help from your carpenter to make you a chess board table or whatever it is that you desire. An interesting feature to this backgammon table is that it can be turned into a flat or regular-surfaced table.

15. Wooden table

Teak Root Coffee Table BluBambu Living Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood
BluBambu Living

Teak Root Coffee Table

BluBambu Living
BluBambu Living
BluBambu Living

Have you ever been fascinated by a tree's intricate trunk? Don't they just reveal a little more about nature's beautiful mysteries? Bring home that interesting natural wonder by having coffee table that's supported by tree trunks and topped by a panel of glass.

See also these other 15 furnishings that you can easily make at home.

A spacious house for the big, modern family

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks