A spacious house for the big, modern family

homify
homify Living room
Among the many styles for a home, it seems that modern style has been popular because it is the style that fits the life in the city. For this idea book, Homify will take you to the beautiful home of architect  BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL. Measuring 174.9 square meters, it would be pretty nice to see all the parts. The large interior is spacious and airy. It is suitable for big families because it has three bedrooms and a living room large enough for all the members of the family. If you liked this house, you might want to consult this design with your architect.

Front of the house

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can already see from the front of the house that there is a friendly atmosphere. The architects used wood to give it a natural feel. Even with this, the design of the house still looks stylish and neat.

Around the house

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't you think the back of the house is pretty? The highlight here is that the visor is made of wood. And there's a pole with a beautiful pergola!

Getting inside

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Once inside the room, you will see that it is divided into three main parts. The dinning room, living room, and kitchen are decorated in modern style. The furniture looks pretty neat and modern. The architects selected a distinguished focal point by installing a lamp design that is visually appealing. 

Here is a brief of each section. The living room measures 26 square meters and the kitchen is 13 square meters. And there are three bedrooms.

Serene atmosphere

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dinning room is adjacent to a large sliding glass door that allows a serene atmosphere. Natural light will shine from the outside and it brings us closer to nature. If you feel the glaring heat, you can close the curtains.

Cool bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let's take a look at the bathroom. The bathroom is modern and innovative, and mostly decorated in white and black. And the pretty patterns on the walls of the bathroom is a unique idea to dress and impress!

The material looks elegant

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We see that the architects chose materials that feel elegant like these ceramic tiles. We also see this with the details of the various appliances and furniture such as this luxurious bath tub.

Bird's eye view

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

From this view, we can clearly see how the dining set gives an elegant feel in the house. The architect used the large windows to enhance the  interior.

Looks can deceive: A simple facade hides a stunning home
