A small house built in five months

When we hear the word home, we usually think of a traditional building with brick or concrete. But now, there is an economical and time-saving alternative: prefabricated houses. This solution allows you to choose a house quickly, but it is also much easier to adjust it to the land and most of the work will be done by the builder.
First, it is important to find out the price and what is included in it. Generally, the prefabricated home prices are calculated per meter squared, but it depends also on the interior, paint, and other details.
From the front, you do not see the difference from a prefabricated house and the usual home. The house dimensions of 12.5 x 7.5 x 3.5 m / 70 m² (on the length, height, width and area) has wide glass windows for natural lighting support. Young people generally tend to prefer the traditional house made of brick, but after discussions with the architectural studio and further consideration, they decided to invest in this prefabricated house. Want to know why? Find out more.
Although only 70 m², this house offers more comfort. In this image, we see how the upper floor is an integrated kitchen ceiling. This strategy can make the room feel more spacious because the ceilings is as high as six meters.
The house is divided into nine parts: office , bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, dining room, and living room as well as two main rooms on the second floor. The picture shows the entrance to the house in the form of a long corridor that allows easy access to the room, and from there, you end up in the living room and kitchen.
Imagine going down these stairs every morning. Even if you feel like you did not get enough sleep, you will still feel fresh and comfortable with this sight: a spacious, light morning… The family room is comfortably furnished with wide sofa and a television.
Because prefabricated houses basically put the parts together like a lego, the steel framing system was dry. The main building structure is made from galvanized steel. This is in contrast to ordinary buildings, which generally use brick and concrete. Nevertheless, this construction is stronger and more environmentally friendly.
Apart from mild steel frame and parts made of OSB, the exterior has an outer layer of cement, while the inside has plasterboard boards. One of the advantages of lightweight steel frame construction is speed. The average construction period is only five months.
