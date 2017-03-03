This wooden home in Japan is your modern 'bahay kubo'

A 'bahay kubo,' more commonly known as the nipa hut, is a traditional Filipino house that represents the rural culture in the Philippines. 'Bahay kubo' makes us imagine a quiet home in the province. It's something cozy where the family enjoy a meal together or just spend some time together. Today, we are going to show you a house that embodies the traditional concept of the 'bahay kubo' but includes modern characteristics. Let's have a look.