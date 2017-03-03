Your browser is out-of-date.

This wooden home in Japan is your modern 'bahay kubo'

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Modern home Brown
A 'bahay kubo,' more commonly known as the nipa hut, is a traditional Filipino house that represents the rural culture in the Philippines. 'Bahay kubo' makes us imagine a quiet home in the province. It's something cozy where the family enjoy a meal together or just spend some time together. Today, we are going to show you a house that embodies the traditional concept of the 'bahay kubo' but includes modern characteristics. Let's have a look.

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Modern home
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

Textures and colors

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Modern home Brown
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

The facade has modern design aesthetics as seen with the different textures and shades of colors. From here, we can already infer how light plays a major part in the interior design of the house given the wide windows surrounding the property. Much like how a traditional 'bahay kubo' is. 

A closer look

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Modern home Wood Wood effect
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

Now let's examine how the walls were made. Wood panels were lined up horizontally next to each other. This makes the wall appear wider, thereby the house looking bigger. Notice the open ceiling by the roof. It also gives the traditional characteristic of the house. 

Layering of roofs

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Modern home Brown
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

What's nice about this house is that you feel like you have several houses grouped together. Just look at how these roofs are made! 

Light in the hallway

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Terrace
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

In between those houses that we mentioned earlier is this hallway that ushers light in. Now, that's a touch of Japanese design in your modern 'bahay kubo.'

Play of shadows

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Terrace
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

Here we see how light forms parallel lines from the partially covered wall. This feels dramatic and it contributes for excellent cinematography. Check out how light floods the interior with the photos below. 

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Terrace
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Kitchen
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Terrace
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

Minimalist interior

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Modern dining room
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

We see an open space concept design in the interior of the house. Every thing is connected, from the light outside to the uninterrupted flow of rooms inside. Imagine the living room, dining room, and kitchen just being connected to one another. 

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Nursery/kid’s room
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

The terrace

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Terrace
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

On to the next floor, the terrace also showcases an interesting play of lights and shadows with its modern architecture. You can go around and see how it looks from every angle with the images below.

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Terrace
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Terrace
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　

If you like this house, you should check out the perfect tropical rest house for the Philippines.

大屋根の家, AtelierorB AtelierorB Modern dining room
AtelierorB　　

AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
AtelierorB　　
9 wooden houses that are cheap to build for the Philippines
