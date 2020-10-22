Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 houses you can build on a very small budget

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
homify Prefabricated home
Loading admin actions …

We all have our dream homes. But sometimes, our pockets are not deep enough to make that come true. Today, we at homify will try to bring you some inspiration through some low cost house designs from professional architects. Check out these seven small house design Philippines-style that you can build on a very small budget. 

There are many points to consider when you decide to build a house. From choosing the ideal low cost material to planning the space to accommodate all that you need, the process can be detailed, even for a simple small house design. Also, it’s essential to keep an eye on quality when you opt for low cost housing design. The construction must be strong and durable so that the house remains low cost even in terms of maintenance and repairs. 

1. Small and simple

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

There are a lot of advantages in having a small house. It saves money, and it's easier to maintain. All you need is enough space to enjoy life with your family. 

2. For a big family

Realizzazioni, DBIOSTUDIO DBIOSTUDIO
DBIOSTUDIO

DBIOSTUDIO
DBIOSTUDIO
DBIOSTUDIO

If your priority is to have a big house, then opt for a simple design. This house is traditional as is evident from its layout and structure. The roof and the balcony give it a classic family home atmosphere. 


3. Save on materials

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Some materials may be cheaper than the others. But this does not mean that they are not as efficient. Research on what materials can be used for the type of house you want to build. Consider the weather, location, and land condition. This one right here was built using adobe. 

Another idea for saving on materials

3-Bedroom Bungalow Renovation, Garra + Punzal Architects Garra + Punzal Architects Bungalows
Garra + Punzal Architects

3-Bedroom Bungalow Renovation

Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects

When you decide on a low cost house design, another way to save costs is to build a single level house as it will reduce not only the costs towards laying down the foundation but also the amount spent on construction materials.

4. Wooden house

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Commercial spaces Hotels
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

Wood is not only a beautiful material but also strong and cost effective. With exceptional craftsmanship and carpentry, you can build a cozy home in the countryside.

5. Industrial style

Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern home
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

If your house has a solid design aesthetic, it can look expensive. Take, for example, this small industrial home. The best part is it has a lot of space available inside!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Stone house

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Rustic style house
zanella architettura

zanella architettura
zanella architettura
zanella architettura

This is the perfect house if you live in a typhoon-prone location. Stone is strong and cheap. With the right colonial design, your home could look like a precious and priceless house from the 16th century.

7. Minimalist design

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cheap will not be the first thing on your mind when you see this house. Look at it. It's stylish and modern. It has all the elements of a distinguished house. 

Another example of a modern minimalist house design

A proposed two storey residential building with a facade of mixed modern, contemporary ABG Architects and Builders Modern home abg architects,philippines,modern,contemporary,residential building
ABG Architects and Builders

A proposed two storey residential building with a facade of mixed modern, contemporary

ABG Architects and Builders
ABG Architects and Builders
ABG Architects and Builders

A combination of straight lines along the horizontal and vertical planes give this house a minimalist look. The slant on the roof enhances its appeal.

For more preparation on how to get your dream home, read 6 things to know before buying a house in the Philippines.

Different styles of container homes for the Philippines
Which of these small houses is your favorite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks