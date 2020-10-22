7 houses you can build on a very small budget

We all have our dream homes. But sometimes, our pockets are not deep enough to make that come true. Today, we at homify will try to bring you some inspiration through some low cost house designs from professional architects. Check out these seven small house design Philippines-style that you can build on a very small budget.
There are many points to consider when you decide to build a house. From choosing the ideal low cost material to planning the space to accommodate all that you need, the process can be detailed, even for a simple small house design. Also, it’s essential to keep an eye on quality when you opt for low cost housing design. The construction must be strong and durable so that the house remains low cost even in terms of maintenance and repairs.
There are a lot of advantages in having a small house. It saves money, and it's easier to maintain. All you need is enough space to enjoy life with your family.
If your priority is to have a big house, then opt for a simple design. This house is traditional as is evident from its layout and structure. The roof and the balcony give it a classic family home atmosphere.
Some materials may be cheaper than the others. But this does not mean that they are not as efficient. Research on what materials can be used for the type of house you want to build. Consider the weather, location, and land condition. This one right here was built using adobe.
When you decide on a low cost house design, another way to save costs is to build a single level house as it will reduce not only the costs towards laying down the foundation but also the amount spent on construction materials.
Wood is not only a beautiful material but also strong and cost effective. With exceptional craftsmanship and carpentry, you can build a cozy home in the countryside.
If your house has a solid design aesthetic, it can look expensive. Take, for example, this small industrial home. The best part is it has a lot of space available inside!
This is the perfect house if you live in a typhoon-prone location. Stone is strong and cheap. With the right colonial design, your home could look like a precious and priceless house from the 16th century.
Cheap will not be the first thing on your mind when you see this house. Look at it. It's stylish and modern. It has all the elements of a distinguished house.
A combination of straight lines along the horizontal and vertical planes give this house a minimalist look. The slant on the roof enhances its appeal.
For more preparation on how to get your dream home, read 6 things to know before buying a house in the Philippines.