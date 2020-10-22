7 houses you can build on a very small budget

We all have our dream homes. But sometimes, our pockets are not deep enough to make that come true. Today, we at homify will try to bring you some inspiration through some low cost house designs from professional architects. Check out these seven small house design Philippines-style that you can build on a very small budget.

There are many points to consider when you decide to build a house. From choosing the ideal low cost material to planning the space to accommodate all that you need, the process can be detailed, even for a simple small house design. Also, it’s essential to keep an eye on quality when you opt for low cost housing design. The construction must be strong and durable so that the house remains low cost even in terms of maintenance and repairs.