Looks can deceive: A simple facade hides a stunning home

Transformation projects are always exciting especially when those who encounter them are left gobsmacked as to how this ended up as that. Generally, the before images show an outdated, dirty or abandoned portion of the house. This Before and After story has pretty much most of those elements, but again, we assure you that the result is no less than fabulous. So, head on over to Spain where interior decorators from Aris & Paco Camús worked their magic over this boring property.
If you're the type to like antiquated facades then you might like this, but surely, the roll-up blinds might take you aback. It just doesn't seem appropriate out here where the colors don't even convey a tropical vibe. Instead, the exterior is blandly decorated by the fading tiles and black curlicued window grills that just don't feel so inviting.
In order to achieve a fresh and stylish transformation, the house's interior had to be brought down back to scratch. The facade was maintained which only needed a minor renovation. In any case, this place definitely has potential now that there's so much space to take advantage.
As a forerunner of the entire house, this living room channels modern style with a whole lot of refinement. A dark wall color was chosen to allow the brighter flooring and furnishings to stand out. The ceiling joins the stylish play by alternating wood and white concrete which would be complemented by the neat spotlights. Meanwhile, in order not to cram the space, the designers made use of glass dividers which likewise enhance the contemporary feel.
The dining area is comprised of a six-seater dining set that color coordinates with the rest of the neutral interior elements. Using silvery pieces against these jewel-toned elements make the home look like a treasure trove of precious stones. Throwing in a few glass pieces and white flowers like the ones here are also smart yet subtle ways to decorate without competing for attention.
Beyond the glassy panels of the dining area lies the kitchen. Choosing glass dividers that include sliding doors to separate the dining room from the kitchen is a convenient way to know if you're dinner is being cooked well. It also somehow stimulates activity throughout the house. Besides, these glossy surfaces in the kitchen look especially clean and energizing.
Instead of confining yourself to a room where ideas can be limited, choose a spot where there's plenty of space to think. This one is tucked at corner and overlooks the lower floor. The walls here are also varied through a darker smooth one juxtaposed to a brick surface that likewise meets a white wall connecting to the white ceiling. Note how the color white is matched around through the furnishings.
A bedroom that's darkly painted can be risky but when it's paired with the right amount of white or a brighter color, you can achieve that five-star room ambiance. The closet here uses a mirror exterior that contributes to a spacious illusion. And when you truly want to unwind which is basically what the bedroom is for, you can never go wrong with dim lights like the ones in here.
The bathroom remains faithful to the interior palette. It is made interesting by the seamless use of dark thin tiles and the rectangular pieces by this sink area. Other than being modern, it also conveys a minimalist design.
The backyard that has been turned into a pool area is a stunning portion of the house because other than being an actual pool in this place, it's adorned by Mediterranean style through the mix of brick, terracotta, and stone elements. Breaking from the sleek dark theme of the interiors makes an interesting little getaway in your home. This one in particular exudes the summer vibe all year round.
