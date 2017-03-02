Looks can deceive: A simple facade hides a stunning home

The backyard that has been turned into a pool area is a stunning portion of the house because other than being an actual pool in this place, it's adorned by Mediterranean style through the mix of brick, terracotta, and stone elements. Breaking from the sleek dark theme of the interiors makes an interesting little getaway in your home. This one in particular exudes the summer vibe all year round.

