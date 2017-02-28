A small house with a charming wooden interior

Starter homes outside of Metro Manila, like those in Laguna and Cavite, look like something out of a fairy tale. Small, cozy little cottages with verdant gardens outside the busy city are now attainable goals for couples just starting out as well as young families.
Now, small needn't have to mean claustrophobic, as this quaint little cabin designed by a Korean architecture firm shows how they've maximized their space for comfortable living.
The exterior of the home looks like it was taken right out of a book of fairytales, with it's forest green porch, cream walls, and slate blue roof with a silver chimney.
With a smaller sized home, one could make the most of the plot of land by creating a vegetable or fruit garden surrounding the house, to maximize its form and function. Tomato and basil plants are great to start and can grow for most of the year, and calamansi and kiat-kiat trees will keep giving you fruit all year round.
With a colder climate in parts of Laguna and Cavite, walking into a cabin made of natural wood warms up the interior immediately, and one could appreciate the detail and artistry that goes into putting together the well-thought out space. To the left is a warm stove whose heat can easily reach the comfortable sofa. The dining room table is also situated near the kitchen, creating a social hub for family and friends to gather around good stove while staying nice and toasty.
While the stove may look like it came from another century, the rest of the cabin is fitted with modern conveniences like a modern sink, hot water, and reinforced glass doors.
The little cabin blends in well with the lush landscape, its carbon footprint is also tiny, compared to its neighbors. This is ideal for those who enjoy the quiet life outside the busy city, who find working on the land or escaping to nature a better alternative than getting caught up in the hustle and bustle.