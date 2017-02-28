Small and simple home with a lot of heart

True style never screams. And in silence, this small and simple home has a lot of love to give. Let's take a closer look and you'll see what we mean.
This house may be small and simple but the thought process to build it was nothing like that. The architecture was carefully planned to achieve a minimalist design with a touch of industrial. Just check out the wall of the house and the gate that surrounds the property.
The interior of the house has an abundance in space. That's thanks to the white walls and the gigantic windows on both sides. With this mood, it's only appropriate to furnish it with minimalist coffee table and sofa.
The kitchen effortlessly connects to the dining room with this open space concept design. The minimalist aesthetic is once again achieved with the handleless kitchen cabinets and a simple dining set.
The black shelves give an excellent contrast to the white wall of the study area. And it was a smart decision to make it floor-to-ceiling to save space and maximize storage.
Every thing adhere to minimalism in this bathroom, from the sink to the mirror to the counter. The shelf on the side was a good idea to make use of space.
The all white bedroom looks easy and relaxing. This is perfect if you're looking forward for a restful, good night sleep.
With the huge windows surrounding the house, we can get a clear picture of the interior. The warm light certainly sets the mood.
