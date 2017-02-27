The perfect tropical resthouse for the Philippines

Every city dweller dreams of having his own resthouse far away from the city. It doesn't have to big, it doesn't have to be state of the art. It just has to be cozy and delightful. Well then, we think we've found what you've been looking for right here!
Here it is. The place you day dream about while you stare blankly at your computer monitor in the office. This modest tropical house is where you picture yourself in a quiet Sunday afternoon. Are you ready to see more? Let's come closer!
No resthouse would be complete without a hammock. It's an ideal spot to watch the sun come up and go down, to listen to the chirping birds, or to just smell the crisp air of the woods.
How about enjoying your tapsilog breakfast by the terrace? Food will definitely taste better with this view. And don't you just love how every thing is made of wood? The carpenters did an amazing work here!
If you are somewhere as relaxing as this place, you can't help but get sleepy, maybe in the afternoon or early in the night. But not to worry, there's a comfy bed that awaits inside.
The house has the basis essentials you need for a house in the tropics. This bathroom is simple and functional. What more can you ask for?
If you like this house, then you'll fall in love with this charming wooden home fit for the countryside.