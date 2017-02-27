A small, stylish home with an ultra-modern touch

Who doesn't love having less clutter at home? Other than easing your cleaning duties, a minimalist home doesn't only score high in the style department, but give a home that clean, stress-free vibe. And when minimalism is combined with other great modern elements, you just get the best of both worlds. Of course, expert opinion on how these things can be blended matter, so for this ideabook, we'll jetset to Germany where GRIMM ARCHITEKTEN designed and built with those principles in mind. Have a look below to find out more.
This house is a picture perfect backdrop with its gray color and contemporary design which is also why the orange bug looks so adorable against it. The roof fashions a gable style without the traditional eaves projecting on the sides. The windows are cut and positioned in unconventional areas, but nonetheless look interesting. This structure occupies an area of 165 square meters.
The main entrance is tucked on the side where an open parking space is situated. This space is sprinkled with gravel and its boundaries are either marked by cement or soil for the shrubs. Meanwhile, the main door is covered by a flat lean-to roof that matches the palette and style of the house. Since this exterior doesn't fancy having too many windows, the rest took their spots at the inner corner visible in this image. If you value your privacy, then this architecture might have been meant for you.
To break the monotony of gray, plants have been place against the house's wall. Conversely, the gray house serves as a canvas to the different colored plants you could adorn it with.
The front of house features a ventilation window that works to give conditioning inside as well as to decorate the exterior. Now, that hits two birds with one stone.
The inside of the house sports a clean white and wood combo. These wooden planks on the floor also don't follow a uniform color which emphasize wood's natural beauty. They also elongate the space with their lines. Meanwhile, another natural element is harness by this design and that's light through this wide window. The same provides people inside a great view of the outdoors.
The dining set is positioned right beneath the high ceiling where these strange yet interesting light fixtures attach to. They also don't fall on the same level which create a subtle yet big difference to the design of the area. Check out the wicker dining chair too. It has another pair and they are flanked by two other modern styled chairs.
The living room is just behind this sleek divider that organizes chopped wood in a chic manner. Of course, being in the Philippines doesn't necessitate the use of a fireplace but having this display can be an interesting feature to your home. In any case, having a wall divider like this not just separates spaces but also seamlessly direct the flow of guests inside your house.
Instead of having traditional balustrades, this staircase is totally covered by white concrete but it is complemented by the wooden planks which make it easier for one to decipher the next step. The hand rail is also made up of wood on top of a white-coated support.
Bathing in a minimalist bathroom can be very refreshing. Add a breathtaking view just by your tub and you'll surely want to spend longer than usual taking a bath. This area sits directly beneath the sloped roof and it has been painted in such neutral colors that you'll just spend more time gazing through the glass window. Just make sure that if you copy this layout, tell your bathroom designers to stick some tint over the wide window, unless you're totally for baring it all.
Here's the shower and toilet area of the same bathroom. Marble tiles can nicely complement a white-painted bathroom. The shower here is separated from the rest through a glass cubicle. Either way, bathing in a mixed modern and minimalist bathroom gives a bathing experience unlike any other.