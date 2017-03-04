5 tips to make your home safer when you go on vacation

Security is a typical problem that all families have when leaving their home for a vacation. Security is a worrying issue that has communities on alert mode for thefts and other disturbances that do nothing more than have discomfort in a time as pleasant as the holidays.
But do not fret, because there are steps you can make to ensure that your home is as safe as ever so you can go on vacation without the constant fear of leaving your home alone.
Get to know them all and execute your new security plan so that you can enjoy your vacation worry-free.
One of the classic tips that always help in the protecting your home are installing bars in the windows and doors. Don’t worry! The forged iron will not ruin the aesthetics of the house and will help protect it from the intruders that try to enter your place through the windows.
If you are a little reluctant to try this type of securing your doors and windows because of fear of ruined aesthetics, remember that there are innumerable designs made available in the market. You can choose to make the grid designs different in each window, choose as many colors as you want, all of which are dependent on your style and budget.
One of the main security precautions to keep in mind is a good gate. The rule of thumb is, “ the higher and more durable a gate is, the more capable it is to protect your house from the sight and presence of strangers.”
The main point of having a good gate is to protect you; it does not have to be high as a prison gate. It can be made in the style that best suits you, with designs and colors based on your preference.
Recommended: Ask a professional!
Good lighting is always important. If no one stays home, then buy a pair of sensors with built-in programs that will make your lights go on and off at a certain time.
Tip: Don’t stick with a single schedule. Play around with your schedule so that it is not rigid. If ever there is an intruder/creep watching your home (of course, we all hope that that would never happen), he/she will not realize that the light-switching is just programmed.
If you have a good relationship with your neighbors, tell them that you will leave for a couple of days so they can be on the lookout for any noise/ commotion coming from your home.
If, on the other hand, you prefer someone in your family to be in charge, give this relative your keys to access the house without any problem. Ask your trusted relative to guard the house or visit it as frequent as possible to track any change or weird occurrence inside the house.
Finally, consider having a guard dog in your home that can protect any the entrance/s of your house. Of course, you must ensure that your pet is in tip-top shape. Talk to your neighbors and / or relatives to take turns feeding, changing the water, and of course, playing with your best friend as well. No doubt that dogs are one of the most faithful guardians when it comes to looking after your house.
By following these tips and ensuring that your gate is always in good condition, that all the doors and windows are closed, and that your pet has shade, food and water all the time, you can finally let “vacation-mode” take over you.
