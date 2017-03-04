Your browser is out-of-date.

This prefabricated house has it all!

Stephanie Kirsten
If you want to know an fresh, new project, then you are in the right Ideabook. We move away from the traditional and conventional construction and we move towards a new trend: prefabrication, one of the best homebuilding ideas to date. Prefabrication takes less time and less resources! Sounds like a dream project to me.

The Facade

Here we see a single-storey house, ideal for a family of four. It has a nice garden, but the house is much more than meets the eye…

The house was built using prefabricated wooden structure, which brings many advantages not only in terms of temperature adaptation, but also on the cost of electricity, water and even heating.It is also advantageous in terms of ease of execution and the general cost of building a house .

#BackyardGoals

From thisimage, we can see the vast space that the backyard has. We’re not only talking about the garden, but also the different terraces that are arranged as transition strips from their entrance to the rest of the house.

Two terrace spaces, one semi-covered and one completely outside, leave this house in a wonderful position, which is perfect for different outdoor activities.

Semi covered terrace

As we saw in the previous image, between the terrace and the living room there is a strip that serves as a transition between these two spaces. It is a semi-covered terrace that protects the interior from the rays of the sun.

Searching for more terrace ideas?

The Kitchen

This kitchen is designed next to the living room and the fireplace. Wood is the material that predominates throughout the interior design, and extends from ceiling to floor in different expressions.

The predominant color within each space is white, which suggests that it is a sober and monotonous interior, but shows a lot of personality. The kitchen in particular is a large enough space which is perfect for ease of movement throughout the place.

Still don't know how to design the perfect kitchen?

Cozy Living Room

Although the space showcases subtle elements, each of the rooms are well defined; thanks to the furniture and of course, to the different carpets occupied.

On the other hand, we have the kitchen in a corner and then find the dining room, which stands out for its square wooden table and metal chairs and a ceiling lamp that look coherent, style-wise. Talk about simple and cozy living!

