7 tips on how you can protect yourself from the 'akyat-bahay'

Residência localizada em um condomínio fechado em Casa Branca Brumadinho
Your home is one of your biggest investments. Aside from the house itself, you have your most priced possessions inside. But sometimes, bad things can happen and bad people will want to steal that from you. Here are some tips on how you can protect yourself from burglars such as the akyat-bahay. 

1. Make it hard to break in.

The moment the akyat-bahay gang see an opportunity, they will not think twice to enter your house. If they don't get an easy access, they will not attempt to steal any thing from your home. Find some ideas for entrance doors here.

2. Don't make it obvious that you are away.

If the house looks empty, the burglars know that the owners are away from a holiday. Make your home look occupied when you're away. Ask the neighbours to get your mail and to look after your house.

3. Double and triple check your locks.

Make sure that your doors, as well as your windows, are locked properly. The locks should also be in best condition. Change them even with a slight hint of malfunction. Keep them looking new and shiny to scare burglars away. 

4. Avoid tall and thick shrubs.

Tall or thick shrubs could be used by burglars to conceal themselves while breaking in. Maintain your garden and landscape in such a way that you can see anyone who is approaching.

5. Install a home security alarm system.

This may not guarantee that burglars will not enter your home. But once they see a home security alarm system and a CCTV camera, they will not risk being seen and caught.

6. Light up your exterior.

Have an excellent exterior lighting. For best results, opt for a motion sensor light. When it lights up, it will signal that something is going on.

7. Don't show off your wealth.

If there's nothing obvious to steal, why would a burglar come to your house in the first place? Keep valuables out of sight like expensive furniture and appliances.

No, Thanks