7 tips on how you can protect yourself from the 'akyat-bahay'

Your home is one of your biggest investments. Aside from the house itself, you have your most priced possessions inside. But sometimes, bad things can happen and bad people will want to steal that from you. Here are some tips on how you can protect yourself from burglars such as the
akyat-bahay.
The moment the
akyat-bahay gang see an opportunity, they will not think twice to enter your house. If they don't get an easy access, they will not attempt to steal any thing from your home. Find some ideas for entrance doors here.
If the house looks empty, the burglars know that the owners are away from a holiday. Make your home look occupied when you're away. Ask the neighbours to get your mail and to look after your house.
Make sure that your doors, as well as your windows, are locked properly. The locks should also be in best condition. Change them even with a slight hint of malfunction. Keep them looking new and shiny to scare burglars away.
Tall or thick shrubs could be used by burglars to conceal themselves while breaking in. Maintain your garden and landscape in such a way that you can see anyone who is approaching.
This may not guarantee that burglars will not enter your home. But once they see a home security alarm system and a CCTV camera, they will not risk being seen and caught.
Have an excellent exterior lighting. For best results, opt for a motion sensor light. When it lights up, it will signal that something is going on.
If there's nothing obvious to steal, why would a burglar come to your house in the first place? Keep valuables out of sight like expensive furniture and appliances.