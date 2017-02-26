Your browser is out-of-date.

6 reasons buying a small home is better

ieth inolino homify
Greenmoxie Tiny House, Greenmoxie Magazine Greenmoxie Magazine Minimalist house Wood Black
Bigger is not always better. It's impractical to have a big house if you do not use all the space or if you spend enormous amount of time, energy, and money in maintaining it. More than being a trend nowadays, the new way of living is going back to basic and embracing a simple life. And the key to achieving that is having a small house. For you to take that first step, we will give you reasons why buying a small home is better.

1. It's environment friendly.

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Terrace
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

A smaller home means less environmental impact. Building one requires less resources, and so does maintaining it. Less space, less stuff, less waste. And that ultimately, benefits all of us.

2. It feels more cozy.

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room Inspiria Interiors Living room open space kitchen,living room,small,dining,kitchen,country
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

A big house can be overwhelming. There's too much going on. Or sometimes, a large room can feel empty. If you have a small space, the family will be able to spend more time bonding in a cozy living room.

3. It saves money.

Flat Djalma Ulrich, fpr Studio fpr Studio Modern dining room Yellow
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

If you have a smaller house, it means that you spend less on utilities and other expenses. Because you have a small space, you will also think twice in acquiring unnecessary appliances and furniture.

4. It's low maintenace.

Modern Studio Apartment in London homify Living room White living room,studio,apartment,modern,contemporary
homify

Modern Studio Apartment in London

homify
homify
homify

It's easier to keep a small house clean. With a minimalist interior, there's less clutter and you spend half the time organizing every thing.

5. It's more accessible.

Bedroom Interiors - Small spaces Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom
Preetham Interior Designer

Bedroom Interiors—Small spaces

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

Big houses are usually outside the city. If you want to live where the action is, a small house or a condominium unit is your best bet. Who needs all the space in the house when there are so many fun things to do outside in the neighbourhood.

6. It's more affordable.

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

You don't have to spend all your money in buying a house you can hardly pay for. Get a smaller, more affordable house. By doing so, you get to save money and have something extra for that business you've been dreaming of.

If you want more inspiration, check out these 7 pictures of homes that are very cheap!

No, Thanks