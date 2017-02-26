6 reasons buying a small home is better

Bigger is not always better. It's impractical to have a big house if you do not use all the space or if you spend enormous amount of time, energy, and money in maintaining it. More than being a trend nowadays, the new way of living is going back to basic and embracing a simple life. And the key to achieving that is having a small house. For you to take that first step, we will give you reasons why buying a small home is better.
A smaller home means less environmental impact. Building one requires less resources, and so does maintaining it. Less space, less stuff, less waste. And that ultimately, benefits all of us.
A big house can be overwhelming. There's too much going on. Or sometimes, a large room can feel empty. If you have a small space, the family will be able to spend more time bonding in a cozy living room.
If you have a smaller house, it means that you spend less on utilities and other expenses. Because you have a small space, you will also think twice in acquiring unnecessary appliances and furniture.
It's easier to keep a small house clean. With a minimalist interior, there's less clutter and you spend half the time organizing every thing.
Big houses are usually outside the city. If you want to live where the action is, a small house or a condominium unit is your best bet. Who needs all the space in the house when there are so many fun things to do outside in the neighbourhood.
You don't have to spend all your money in buying a house you can hardly pay for. Get a smaller, more affordable house. By doing so, you get to save money and have something extra for that business you've been dreaming of.
