6 amazing ideas for small kitchen and dining spaces

ieth inolino
Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Never let small space limit your style in decorating your kitchen and dining spaces. This may be a challenge to kitchen planning but look at it as an opportunity to be creative. Here are some ideas you can start with.

1. Functionality

APARTAMENTO FO, Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

The kitchen is one of the busiest area in the house. We see a lot of movement while preparing meals and when cleaning up after eating. Make things easier by having the kitchen accessible from the dining room. With this, you are right where the dining room is the moment you turn your back!

2. Minimalism

Trendfarben des Jahres 2018, SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

A space that looks busy tends to look smaller. If you are short on space, minimalism is your best bet. Whether it's the choice of neutral colors on the walls or having simple furnitures, there are a lot of ways to make your dining area spacious and stylish.

3. Mood lighting

Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Strategic lighting takes away the attention from small spaces. It gives the impression that the lighted area is separated from the rest even when in reality, there is just one small room.

4. Continuity

鎌倉の家, 望月建築アトリエ
望月建築アトリエ

望月建築アトリエ
望月建築アトリエ
望月建築アトリエ

With the counter being extended to a table, we get the impression that there is a huge piece of furniture in the dining room. This also allows you to save space, making the area look bigger.

5. Open space

Oceanía Campos, Design Group Latinamerica
Design Group Latinamerica

Design Group Latinamerica
Design Group Latinamerica
Design Group Latinamerica

When your vision doesn't break from the kitchen to the dining room, you feel like there is more space than there actually is. The white walls and the use of wood on both sides also makes the room look unified.

6. Resourcefulness

La casa de Karen, FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto

FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto

Did you see the refrigerator below the countertop? We almost missed it, too! In a small space, every corner matters. Make sure you get to use them. 

If you like this article, check out Before and After: 6 kitchen renovations you can do.

5 small wooden houses with plans you can copy!

