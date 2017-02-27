A refreshing wooden home that combines wood and concrete

Here's an opposite view of the living area where the lines from the ceiling and floor extend all the way to the dining and kitchen side. These same lines elongate the space. Since Japanese interiors are known for their minimal use of furnishings, this house adheres to the tradition by only using the necessary pieces of furniture which come in neutral tones.

Far back on the opposite end is the gray brick backsplash by the kitchen counter which conveys a nice contrasting texture and color to the rest of the elements. We also love how they divided the space neatly through the cylindrical wooden column and its adjoining white low wall.