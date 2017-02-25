Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 modern to traditional facades to inspire you

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
homify Colonial style house
Loading admin actions …

If you are going to build a house, first think about the style of the façade. Is it on the classic or traditional, or will you opt for a modern style? Remember that this is the take off point for the entire look of the house.

The houses we will show below deconstruct a pattern of style and blend the modern and traditional into a single façade, making it unique. See how!

1. Contrasting materials

Residencia Ithaiê, Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração Modern home
Quitete&amp;Faria Arquitetura e Decoração

Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração
Quitete&amp;Faria Arquitetura e Decoração
Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração

This house mixes styles a lot and it has a fantastic result! Even with white and wood present, we cannot say that it is a traditional façade. In addition to the super modern shape, the stones and the presence of glass renew their style.

2. Color

Residência localizada em um condomínio fechado em Casa Branca Brumadinho, Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva Rustic style house
Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva

Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva
Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva
Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva

At first glance, this is a rather traditional façade of a two-story house. Its shape, the presence of materials such as wood and even the path of stones in the middle of a lawn strengthen this hypothesis. What gives all the modernity to this facade is the color in only one floor.

3. Glasses

Residencia localizada no Condomínio VillaBella em Itabirito/MG, Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva Modern home
Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva

Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva
Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva
Arquiteta Ana Paula Paiva

The facade of this house in Minas Gerais is quite classic, with predominant white and a rather traditional roof. But to escape the classic, the windows in various parts give a more modern touch to the residence.

4. Geometric shapes

RPA, Angelica Pecego Arquitetura Angelica Pecego Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura

Angelica Pecego Arquitetura
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura

Despite the rather classic structure, this São Paulo house lavishes in modernity.

The unusual color draws attention, but in addition, the geometric shapes on the windows and doorway also shout modernity. To crown this mixture of styles, we cannot fail to highlight the opening of windows in the corner of the house.

5. Touch of modernity

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The house has a quite traditional structure in a neutral color, accompanied by green lawn, plants, and garage. The stone structure in front of the house adds a touch of modernity to the façade.

6. Red on classic

homify Colonial style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a very traditional site in the state of São Paulo: façade with white brick and a classic roof.  But to give a touch of modernity, a part of the house was painted red!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Modernity with wood

Casa AT, Taguá Arquitetura Taguá Arquitetura Modern home Wood White
Taguá Arquitetura

Taguá Arquitetura
Taguá Arquitetura
Taguá Arquitetura

This house shows us that wood on a white surface does not always compose a super classic facade. In this case, the arrangement of the items and the shape of the house, made for a young couple, appears super modern.

8. Stone wall

Arquitetura Inovadora Residencial, Virna Carvalho Arquiteta Virna Carvalho Arquiteta Modern home White
Virna Carvalho Arquiteta

Virna Carvalho Arquiteta
Virna Carvalho Arquiteta
Virna Carvalho Arquiteta

This beautiful white façade, typical of American houses, has a detail that makes it no longer so traditional: a kind of stone wall that simulates dividing the house in half. Pretty creative solution!

9. Traditional deconstruction

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This very modern facade, in a unique format, has a touch that goes back to the traditional: the wood that completely covers it. The classic path of stones on the lawn was also deconstructed for an idea full of modernity.

10. Classic materials, modern shape

CASA TF, Cornetta Arquitetura Cornetta Arquitetura Modern home
Cornetta Arquitetura

Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura

To build this facade, classic elements and materials such as brick, wood, and concrete were used. But using them in a deconstructed way, a modern and contemporary façade like this was obtained.

11. Modern sobriety

Residência HCF, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern home
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

Overall, it looks like a fairly traditional home, especially for its sober colors. The shape that the house gains with the distribution of the rooms gives a more modern effect on its façade.

12. Form brings modernity

Residência A&F, Daniele Galante Arquitetura Daniele Galante Arquitetura Modern home
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

Once again, the classic colors and materials end up being used to make a more modern façade. But this time, without the shape and roof of traditional houses.

13. A hint of doubt

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This house leaves doubts as to its style. While it has colors of a quite traditional house, it is high and it has several glasses in its facade, which are characteristics of a more modern residence.

For more inspirations, see 42 photos of amazing facades in all styles

A compact but very comfortable bungalow (with a plan!)
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks