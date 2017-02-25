13 modern to traditional facades to inspire you

If you are going to build a house, first think about the style of the façade. Is it on the classic or traditional, or will you opt for a modern style? Remember that this is the take off point for the entire look of the house.
The houses we will show below deconstruct a pattern of style and blend the modern and traditional into a single façade, making it unique. See how!
This house mixes styles a lot and it has a fantastic result! Even with white and wood present, we cannot say that it is a traditional façade. In addition to the super modern shape, the stones and the presence of glass renew their style.
At first glance, this is a rather traditional façade of a two-story house. Its shape, the presence of materials such as wood and even the path of stones in the middle of a lawn strengthen this hypothesis. What gives all the modernity to this facade is the color in only one floor.
The facade of this house in Minas Gerais is quite classic, with predominant white and a rather traditional roof. But to escape the classic, the windows in various parts give a more modern touch to the residence.
Despite the rather classic structure, this São Paulo house lavishes in modernity.
The unusual color draws attention, but in addition, the geometric shapes on the windows and doorway also shout modernity. To crown this mixture of styles, we cannot fail to highlight the opening of windows in the corner of the house.
The house has a quite traditional structure in a neutral color, accompanied by green lawn, plants, and garage. The stone structure in front of the house adds a touch of modernity to the façade.
This is a very traditional site in the state of São Paulo: façade with white brick and a classic roof. But to give a touch of modernity, a part of the house was painted red!
This house shows us that wood on a white surface does not always compose a super classic facade. In this case, the arrangement of the items and the shape of the house, made for a young couple, appears super modern.
This beautiful white façade, typical of American houses, has a detail that makes it no longer so traditional: a kind of stone wall that simulates dividing the house in half. Pretty creative solution!
This very modern facade, in a unique format, has a touch that goes back to the traditional: the wood that completely covers it. The classic path of stones on the lawn was also deconstructed for an idea full of modernity.
To build this facade, classic elements and materials such as brick, wood, and concrete were used. But using them in a deconstructed way, a modern and contemporary façade like this was obtained.
Overall, it looks like a fairly traditional home, especially for its sober colors. The shape that the house gains with the distribution of the rooms gives a more modern effect on its façade.
Once again, the classic colors and materials end up being used to make a more modern façade. But this time, without the shape and roof of traditional houses.
This house leaves doubts as to its style. While it has colors of a quite traditional house, it is high and it has several glasses in its facade, which are characteristics of a more modern residence.
