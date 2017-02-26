An amazing transformation of an old apartment

If you've been following our Before & After ideabooks, you've been a witness to the countless transformations we've covered around the globe. Suffice it to say that we strongly believe in miracles and expertise of our professionals here at homify. For this one, we'll be travelling to South Korea, where a dirty and outdated apartment got a jaw-dropping makeover. With some glossy tiles, chunks of bricks, and a whole lot of white-coated elements, this space came out as the spectacular and beautiful place it should have been in the first place. Find out more about this home by reading further.
These tiny purple tiles seem a bit too funky for this white-on-wood combo. While the tiles are adorable on their own, they just seem overrated for a this supposed clean space. The sad truth is that the white color of this interior appears to have also retired and faded into a dirty white assortment.
This kitchen appears to be more inviting as it accommodates diners through the counter seats and leaves them craving as the cook prepares right in front of them. This counter fashions a clean white top with a light blue coat on the body that contains a sufficient amount of compartments for the kitchen utensils and dishware. We particularly like the white-painted brick wall and matching white overhead cabinets that give off a loft ambiance. Meanwhile, a side false ceiling with soft yellow light enhances the sophistication of the place.
Quite frankly, this living room looks crammed despite using the minimalist tones of white and this light brown from the flooring. This just goes to show that not every interior design can get away just by using that color combination. The visibly covered electrical wiring also don't look appealing and we won't even mention about what's going on beyond those doors because we simply cannot describe them.
Beige paneled walls meet the brick-clad side to create an elegant backdrop which go well with the equally neutral wooden floor. It's pretty shocking how this came from the previous tiny living space. In any case, neutral-toned furnishings decorate the new living area, caring not to disturb the minimalist vibe. Look, they even managed to allot a working space seamlessly in the far corner! The false ceiling from the kitchen side connects to the sides of the living room lined by the same warm light. Check out the cool spotlights too.
When you look at these tiny purple tiles, the ones from the kitchen will make sense, but they would in a sad way because like its predecessor, these tiles look out of place. We're not even amused by the checkered pattern they're trying to pull off. Other than that, the ceramics could no longer conceal their weariness and have developed stains. Tiles could also use some grouting.
This transformation leaves us in awe. Yes, it's a simple color palette, but its simplicity is the very reason why people should take note of the handiwork here. Noticeably, the textures of the white tiles, the darker floor tiles, and the wooden ceiling did wonders to the space. The ceramic amenities have also been replaced with polished new ones that seamlessly blend with the walls. We also love how they opted for a mirror sliding cabinet since it helps achieve a wider visual illusion.
Lacking a
before image, this bedroom also tugs at our swooning hearts with its totally neutral and clean ensemble. Can measure how consistent this bedroom has been in relation to the other transformed spaces? We say it's a hundred percent consistent. Using mirror sliding closet doors, like the trick used in the bathroom mirror, fools people into thinking that the room appears more spacious than it actually is.
See how this home makeover made our jaws drop too!