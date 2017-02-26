5 small wooden houses with plans you can copy!

Wooden houses evoke a naturally classic beauty. Aside from appearance, wood is also generally affordable compared to brick and concrete especially since it's a readily available material. If you're one who's looking to build a wooden house, you might be slumped in various house designs by now. For this ideabook, we will be narrowing down your search to five choices. Read on to know them.
Borrowing the edgy designs of modern houses, this one is characterized by boxy planes emphasized by a black outline. The color of the wood here plays on a light, sanded brown finish. The ground floor has a small front porch with a ceiling that's an extension of the upper level. Meanwhile, the second floor includes a balcony where the family can enjoy the surrounding view.
The ground floor shelters an LDK room or an area that combines the living, dining, and kitchen areas, one bathroom, and another spare room.
The second level features a spacious bedroom with a work space and a bathroom. The work space here opens to the balcony which allows you to take short breaks in between your tedious work.
This one is a one-storey home or a bungalow that echoes simplicity in its every corner. The architects used timber to frame the house with a wooden cladding coated in white. The roof fashions the standing seam material and the structure includes a narrow strip for the front porch where the family and guests can lounge.
The house is composed of two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a spacious LDK area. Obviously, it's a more modest version of the previously shown design but it nonetheless oozes with simple sophistication.
This third home showcases a simple-looking facade that gives way to an elaborate layout. First, the standing seam roof has a projected set of windows. The edges, like the house shown earlier, are made up of timber columns showing a mustard yellow shade that amusingly complements the red of the seam. Their toned down by the white cladding and wooden porch.
Stone steps dot the walkway that leads to the back of the home. These stones match the stone base of house which also lifts it slightly from the ground. This view allows us to see the modification in the gable style of the roof since lean-to roofs attach to it on either side.
The classic-styled house has one bedroom, one bathroom that's adjacent to the kitchen, and a wide space for the living and dining areas.
The small white house catches our attention with its green-painted front patio. The roof is also composed of standing seam in the shade of blue designed like a gable to form valleys for the projecting main door. Its eaves are visibly made out of wood. Lastly, the house has got a stone base raising it from the ground.
With barely any furnishings, this interior includes a bathroom, a small kitchen, and a wide area where furniture pieces that function both for the living and dining areas can be placed. A divider can also do wonders here to provide some privacy for the bed space.
This last home unfortunately doesn't include any floor plan, nonetheless, like the third house in this list, this one impresses through its timber and white cladding combo. The difference this time is that the elevated and railed front porch extends all the way to the side of the house making it a perfect choice for those who dwell on a lot with a picturesque surrounding.