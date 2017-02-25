A beautiful hillside home with flawless interiors

If Ed Sheeran recalls growing up in his Castle on the Hill, we shall give you great memories as you visit this vibrant hillside villa. Not only is it surrounded by a breathtaking vista, but it is also built to suit your contemporary design vision. Its boxy architecture and sleek interiors will captivate you and quite possibly provoke your creativity. So, read on and be mesmerized by Portuguese architectural firm Mayer & Selders Arquitectura's handiwork.
The front of the house is made prominent by the sharp edges and general boxy design. The color which is an exotic red-orange contrasts nicely against the blue horizon and green landscape. The second floor evokes a Caribbean vibe with its orange tiled roof, shutters, and open balcony. We're aching to take Instagram photos from that balcony. Meanwhile, the house is accessed through a paved walkway decorated on the sides with plants.
The back porch stands on a wonderful spot that overlooks a wonderful view. It's made up of a corrugated sheet supported by wooden rafters that also hold an aluminum foil for insulation. The ground here is paved and outlined by gravel. Hanging out in this area and turning off electrical appliances and fixtures inside saves up on one's energy costs. Choosing sliding doors like these are also a stylish and environmentally conscious choice since these allow natural light inside.
The back area is also adorned with a stone wall that's got a plant ledge. Aside from blending naturally with the landscape, it guides guests passing around this area. This image also allows us to peek into the picturesque panorama that surrounds this house.
The house has smooth interiors particularly seen in this living area. It's inspired by modern style like in the use of wide glass windows, polished concrete floor, and the colors gray and white. This space is further enhanced by the elevated floor that separates one area from another. Can you picture out the rest of the furnishings that could possibly fit nicely in this living area?
This other section of the living area opens to a view of the horizon. Since it can get extremely bright on hill, the glass windows have been tinted to protect the family from too much glare. In any case, these glassy surfaces bring light in so it won't be necessary to turn on light fixtures inside. That black boxy detail on the wall however is the fireplace and since we're in a tropical country, it's not so much of a necessity.
The kitchen is lined with sliding windows to give ample ventilation and lighting especially needed for food preparation. The granite counter is shaped with two letter L's that join together on their shorter sides. Its backsplash tiles, on the other hand, match the color of this counter and the rest of the surface is composed of wood. Note the sufficient storage facilities in this kitchen.
This bathroom takes inspiration from the living room with its smooth concrete walls. It departs from that by having cool blue-shaded tiles and a minimalist bathroom counter design which makes good use of the ceramic white and wood combo.
This staircase musters positive energy because of its white and light brown colors. With those clean tones, it doesn't seem as narrow as it actually is. This same trick or style makes Scandinavian design seem so palatable to the eyes.
This area is part of a bedroom. In particular, it shelters a line of built-in closets that have been brilliantly coated in white like the light fixture on the wall to blend with the white background. This whole blending trick also allows your space to look tidier and wider. Look also how the light from sliding door brightens this minimalist room.
For convenience, the second floor includes a smaller kitchen in order to tend to the needs of those dining al fresco by the balcony shown earlier. As with the rest of the areas in the house, this kitchen fashions a minimalist style and helps one focus on whipping up a good meal. On one hand, this whole style also keeps dwellers conscious of keeping their home clean.
