A compact but very comfortable bungalow (with a plan!)

As Filipinos, we are no strangers to households comprising of an extended family so it is only logical and even customary to build or find homes that could accommodate our grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and other relatives when necessary. You've probably even had cousins sleeping every now and then in your house. This time, we'll be looking into a practical yet comfortable single-storey home that's just ideal for your elderly relatives since it saves them from the trouble of going up and down a staircase. Go ahead and read on below.
The layout of this house is fairly simple. Its palette plays along neutral tones of gray, brown, and white. It includes a garage that shelters one car and the surrounding areas can be utilized for your garden or patio where the family can lounge. Depending on your lot size, the front of the house can also have a well-manicured lawn to complement the neutral palette of the structure.
Undoubtedly, the exterior features a modern style of architecture particularly evident in the skillion and lean-to roof design. The skillion is of course the larger pitched side and the lean-to roof is the one that attaches on the side. The garage, on the other hand, is covered by a concrete ceiling that's topped by another lean-to corrugated roof. Another interesting element here is the use of wood as cladding of the upper portion of the home. Notice also how they varied the direction of the wooden planks.
This angle allows us to appreciate the different lines molding the house's exterior. The architects also played on boxy window designs. Other than those, this facade also credits its aesthetics to the combination of wood, cement, and steel materials which give a textured depth to the house. Rather than being conservative and sticking to the same neutral palette, this side reveals how a pop of orange and light blue can do no harm.
This is the blueprint of the house and it includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a main room where the living and dining areas are situated. Note how accessible every room is from the living and dining areas. We're not second guessing that your wise folks would find this convenient and livable.
