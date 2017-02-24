A charmingly small wooden house

How do you feel about having a treehouse big enough to actually live in it? Well, this is not exactly on top of a tree but it is surrounded by several ones so it's even better! Let me show you what I mean.
Walking in the woods, you wouldn't expect a charming wooden house tucked among the trees. You would follow the path where the trees open up and the sun shines brightest. There, you will find a pleasant surprise you could easily fall in love with.
As you come closer, your eyes widen and your jaw drops at this sweet rustic gem. Giving you that treehouse feels are the corner trunks, elevated wooden floor, and all the trees that surround the house. Now, tell me if this is not better than a treehouse?
Before you enter the house, let's first have a drink at this terrace. The table and chairs look quaint and cozy where you can also enjoy breakfast or brunch under the sun.
As the huge door opens up, we see that every inch and corner of the house was put to good use. The abundance of windows also allow sunlight to flood the entire house. Let's take a closer look at the other parts of the house.
One side of the house is dedicated to the study area where you have an excellent view of nature in front of you. To maximize the space, shelves were created on the sides as well as under the table.
The sofa works as a couch, a day bed, and a storage area. In a small space like this, it is important to maximize space and use furniture that serves several purpose. To make it look more comfortable and stylish, printed pillows were scattered neatly at the sofa.
Across the hall is the kitchen, which was built to cater to every thing you would need to prepare a meal. The use of wood in the cabinets make it look cozy and unified with the entire house.
The bed is situated perfectly just beneath the window to get natural light available during the day. Then at night, you have the sky full of stars as your curtain.
If you like this house, I'm sure you will also like this charming wooden home fit for the countryside.