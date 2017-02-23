5 property scams in the Philippines and how to avoid them

Some agents are excellent salesperson that they get away with misrepresenting a property. They would tell you about the interior design and kitchen plan of the house but not the other important things. They would sound experienced and knowledgable that they have the skill to cover up certain information like the property being situated in a flood-prone area. Don't let the agent sweet talk you and do your own research of the property.

