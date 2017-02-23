A simple home hides an elegant surprise

Looking into a home is a journey. At first, you will have certain thought or impression about what you see. But as you get closer and you get to know the home better, you discover things that you weren't expecting earlier. And this home is like that. Be prepared to be pleasantly surprised.
This may seem like your typical two-storey house with minimalist design. You have the usual huge windows on the ground floor and balcony on the second floor. If you think that this is all there is, you are unfortunately mistaken.
If there's anything you should keep in mind as we journey around the house, it is the attention to details that you will notice in every corner. Just like the source of light in this hallway. Elegant, don't you think?
The fireplace area has been decorated with delicate ornaments. The spotlight on each surely show how valuable they are.
The dining room is nothing but elegant, from the dining table and chairs to the hanging lamps. We love the warm tone that sets the mood of this space.
Simple, elegant, and sophisticated, the kitchen is definitely a style statement. The lights installed on the corners also add style and character to the area.
Every corner of this bathroom was given attention. The intricate design on the mirror complements that of the wall and the lighting fixtures.
After the journey around the house, it's time to relax in the hot tub. The stoneworks are impeccable, while the wall design adds a soothing image.
