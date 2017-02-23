Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple home hides an elegant surprise

Villa Dragos, Emrah Yasuk Emrah Yasuk Modern home
Looking into a home is a journey. At first, you will have certain thought or impression about what you see. But as you get closer and you get to know the home better, you discover things that you weren't expecting earlier. And this home is like that. Be prepared to be pleasantly surprised. 

Facade

Villa Dragos, Emrah Yasuk Emrah Yasuk Modern home
This may seem like your typical two-storey house with minimalist design. You have the usual huge windows on the ground floor and balcony on the second floor. If you think that this is all there is, you are unfortunately mistaken.

Hallway

Villa Dragos, Emrah Yasuk Emrah Yasuk Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
If there's anything you should keep in mind as we journey around the house, it is the attention to details that you will notice in every corner. Just like the source of light in this hallway. Elegant, don't you think?

Fireplace

Villa Dragos, Emrah Yasuk Emrah Yasuk Interior landscaping
The fireplace area has been decorated with delicate ornaments. The spotlight on each surely show how valuable they are.

Dining room

Villa Dragos, Emrah Yasuk Emrah Yasuk Dining roomAccessories & decoration
The dining room is nothing but elegant, from the dining table and chairs to the hanging lamps. We love the warm tone that sets the mood of this space.

Kitchen

Villa Dragos, Emrah Yasuk Emrah Yasuk KitchenBench tops
Simple, elegant, and sophisticated, the kitchen is definitely a style statement. The lights installed on the corners also add style and character to the area.

Bathroom

Villa Dragos, Emrah Yasuk Emrah Yasuk BathroomDecoration
Every corner of this bathroom was given attention. The intricate design on the mirror complements that of the wall and the lighting fixtures.

hot tub

Villa Dragos, Emrah Yasuk Emrah Yasuk BathroomBathtubs & showers
After the journey around the house, it's time to relax in the hot tub. The stoneworks are impeccable, while the wall design adds a soothing image.

If you like this article, you should check out a tiny home with a gigantic surprise.

12 photos of a wooden dream home for the countryside
