7 photos of white houses Filipinos will love

Why is white an ideal color for a house? It's warm, cozy, and inviting. And these are also characteristics of a Filipino home. Today, we are going to show you white houses that you will fall in love with. Let's get started.
Since space is the primary concern in building a house in the city, this house is your perfect bet. Although small in size, it's certainly big in style and character.
A lot of Filipino families consider their financial status in building a house. With this simple layout and design, you get to stay on your budget without sacrificing style.
Many Filipino families have houses in the province aside from the one they have in the city. We can imagine this as a weekend house in the countryside where the family goes to relax for a long weekend or in the summer.
If you are a Filipino, it's almost impossible that you do not like going to the beach. If you're dreaming of a nice and cozy beach house, this one's for you.
The glass windows that are highlighted in the facade of the house allow sunlight to flood the interior. This certainly gives an interesting touch to this classic design.
The architects of this house focused on clean lines and proportions. Its modern and minimalist design echoes the aesthetics of the color of the house.