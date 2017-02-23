Your browser is out-of-date.

7 photos of white houses Filipinos will love

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
Why is white an ideal color for a house? It's warm, cozy, and inviting. And these are also characteristics of a Filipino home. Today, we are going to show you white houses that you will fall in love with. Let's get started. 

1. For the city dweller

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
Since space is the primary concern in building a house in the city, this house is your perfect bet. Although small in size, it's certainly big in style and character.

2. For the simple and practical

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
A lot of Filipino families consider their financial status in building a house. With this simple layout and design, you get to stay on your budget without sacrificing style.

3. For a home in the countryside

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
Many Filipino families have houses in the province aside from the one they have in the city. We can imagine this as a weekend house in the countryside where the family goes to relax for a long weekend or in the summer.

4. For a beach house

house-05, dwarf dwarf Eclectic style houses
If you are a Filipino, it's almost impossible that you do not like going to the beach. If you're dreaming of a nice and cozy beach house, this one's for you.

5. For the classic and traditional

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern home white house,glass gable,sunroom,new build
Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire

The glass windows that are highlighted in the facade of the house allow sunlight to flood the interior. This certainly gives an interesting touch to this classic design.

6. For the modern and minimalist

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist house
The architects of this house focused on clean lines and proportions. Its modern and minimalist design echoes the aesthetics of the color of the house.

7. For the contemporary and the creative

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Modern home Wood White
White is nothing but boring as what we see in this house. The angular and uneven roofs makes this house a contemporary piece of art.

If you would like to see more ideas for the roof, click here.

6 ways to keep your home safe from burglars
Which one is your favorite?

